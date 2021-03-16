Children at Corley Elementary School raised $2,800 for St. Jude in three days.
Third-grade teacher Michelle Gentry and Corley Principal Allison Alexander said they never expected to reach such a high total.
“We thought we might raise $400 or $500,” Gentry said. “I never thought we’d raise this much, especially in just three days.”
Alexander said school staff have in the past collected donations amongst themselves to purchase a red wagon for the children’s hospital at a cost of about $200. This year, they decided to try something different, giving the students a chance to help others.
“We named our project ‘Kids Helping Kids’ and started a penny war,” Gentry said. “We sent home fliers about it and it really took off with the kids!”
The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.
Gentry has a niece who was diagnosed with leukemia and is now in remission after treatment. Her niece did not get treatment from St. Jude’s.
Gentry is also friends with Gina Reece, a teacher in Albertville. Reece’s daughter, Anna, was diagnosed at three years old with 2 Clear Cell Sarcoma to the kidney in November 2018. She received treatment at St. Jude in Memphis, Tenn., and the affiliate clinic in Huntsville. She was declared cancer free in July 2019.
“St. Jude does so much for the children and their families,” Gentry said. “They don’t charge for their services. The families get no bills. That just takes such a burden off the families.
“When you walk into a cancer ward, you will never forget it.”
What are penny wars?
Each classroom is given a bucket for coin collection.
Students, teachers and staff can donate pennies in any or all of the buckets.
Only pennies count towards a room’s total.
Any silver coins or dollar bills are deducted from a class’ total.
“The kids would go to other classes and put silver coins in to deduct from their totals,” Gentry said.
“That’s where the war comes in. In theory, you can ‘sabotage’ any other class by dropping in some silver coins.”
First Bank of Boaz donated theirs services to count all the coins, Alexander said.
Alexander said the children really got into the cause, some even emptying their piggy banks to make donations.
“Everyone has been touched by someone who has cancer,” she said. “This gave our children the opportunity to help another child. Even though they may not know a sick child themselves, they know they are helping someone.”
Blessings
Gentry said Boaz residents are blessed as they can access St. Jude’s healthcare at their affiliate clinic in Huntsville.
“Where we live, if you go to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, you get St. Jude’s,” she said.
“St. Jude’s shares their research and data with other hospitals and doctors. They don’t have to but they do. And that has brought some cancer survival rates up over the years.”
Becoming a teacher is a calling, Gentry said, one that draws those who love children and love to see them learn and grow.
“We always support the Relay for Life and other causes,” Allison said. “But St. Jude is near and dear to our hearts.”
Teaching opportunity
Not only did the second and third graders raise an impressive amount of money is such a short period of time, but they also learned about math, money and compassion for others.
“We used this project as a way to bring awareness to the students,” Alexander said.
“We tried to make sure they knew what the money was raised for and that they were helping other kids and their families.”
Students were given a 10-minute window at the beginning of the day to make their donations, Gentry said. Donations were accepted for only three days.
“It is really impressive for a city like Boaz and a school of our size to raise this amount of money for a cause like this,” Alexander said.
“Our school motto is ‘Treat everyone like you would like to be treated and the world will be a better place.’ I think our students showed that in this project.”
The winning classes holding the highest amount of pennies collected were given a pizza party. Alexander said the school’s PTA had pledged to pay for the parties, but a generous parent paid for both parties.
Alexander said the penny war brought “healthy competition” between the students and the classes.
“But in this case, everyone wins,” she said.
Gentry said the project showed off Corley’s generous and caring students and staff members.
“This isn’t about me or Mrs. Alexander,” she said. “It’s not about any one person. It is about Team Corley and what we accomplish together."
