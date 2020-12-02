As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Marshall County and elsewhere across the state, Marshall Medical Centers has implemented its contingency surge plan, which includes suspending all elective outpatient surgeries.
Marshall Medical said the suspension went into effect Wednesday morning, Dec. 2.
Additionally, beds in the post-anesthesia care units at both hospital campuses have been converted to ICU beds, adding five beds at North and six beds at South. Nursing staff from surgical teams have been drafted to care for the increased number of patients in intensive care.
Marshall Medical said it has an adequate supply of ventilators to meet current patient need, but will continue to monitor the supply daily.
As of Wednesday morning, 18 COVID-19 patients were reported at the North hospital and 29 at South. The number of cases county wide were 6,657 (5,998 confirmed; 659 probable) according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which is 165 more confirmed cases than the previous day.
While the hospitals are doing all they can to handle the surge on COVID-19 cases, anyone with a medical need is encouraged to still seek care.
“It is important for everyone in the community to know we are responding to the needs as they arise,” said Cheryl Hays, president of Marshall Medical Centers. “Please do not hesitate to come to either of our facilities if you have a medical emergency and need care. Surgical teams remain in place in order to be able to respond to the need for emergency surgeries.”
