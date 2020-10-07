Longtime Marshall Medical Center employee Brenda NeSmith attended an event that few have had the honor of witnessing. She, along with her son Adam and his wife Meagan, had the opportunity to be present as the U.S. Navy commissioned a guided missile destroyer after their uncle, the late Delbert D. Black, a Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy.
“It was an unforgettable experience for sure,” NeSmith said of the Sept. 26 ceremony in Port Canaveral, Fla.
Black was NeSmith’s late husband Ronald’s uncle. His wife of 50 years, Ima Black, is Ronald’s dad’s sister. In November 2017, the NeSmiths went to Pascagoula, Mississippi, for the christening of the ship.
“That in itself was an incredible event,” recalled NeSmith, a 23-year Marshall Medical employee, currently the Financial Center Coordinator. Her daughter-in-law, Meagan, is Director of Inpatient Services at South.
Her son Adam NeSmith, Ed.D., is an educator with Blount County schools, Lincoln Memorial University in Knoxville and the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He wrote the following account after attending the commissioning:
“In 2015, the Secretary of the Navy announced the Navy would name an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer after our uncle, Delbert D. Black. Uncle Delbert, or as we called him, ‘Blackie,’ was an individual who never met a stranger. When he would come and visit with his wife’s family in McLarty he was just a regular guy. He would eat a big meal and then sit on the front porch listening and telling stories with the rest of the family members. Also, when he came home, Blackie would even slip off and go rabbit hunting with his nephew when he had the time. Blackie was a man who made everyone feel important. With that being said, it is no wonder why he was chosen as the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (the highest enlisted position in the Navy). He experienced great success while in the position of Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy.
“We have been in much anticipation for this day. At the time of the announcement of the creation of the ship in 2015, his wife, Aunt Ima, was 94. Her message to the ship builders was ‘Hurry up! I’m running out of time.’ We attended the christening ceremony in Pascagoula in 2017. Aunt Ima was able to christen the ship by smashing a champagne bottle across the bow of the ship. We have been hoping and praying that she would see the day the ship was put into commission.
That day finally came on Sept. 26, 2020. The commissioning ceremony was one that typically would have had several thousand people there. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Navy officials limited the guest list significantly. Aunt Ima was allowed to invite 50 guests. While at the ceremony, we were impressed to see all the men and women in service. Seeing their smiling faces made us remember how fortunate we are to have men and women sacrificing their time and lives to protect our great country. That day was the greatest honor for the NeSmith family, which is made up of many individuals who spent years in the military. Having a destroyer named after our uncle is a humbling experience. As they said at the ceremony, this ship is not just for the sailors who will live and work on it, this ship belongs to all Americans. September 26, 2020 was an excellent day to be reminded of all the wonderful things we do have in this country. Yes, things may look grim. However, at the end of the day, we still live in the greatest country in the world.”
At the ceremony, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russel L. Smith said commissioning a ship after the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy is an honor without equal.
“The Navy has always been and will always be indelibly influenced by the leadership of our senior enlisted sailors epitomized by Delbert Black,” he said. “They are the ones who teach both our junior enlisted as well as our junior officers what it means to lead.”
As MCPON, Master Chief Black fought for increased sea-pay, family support programs, expanded uniform guidance and a host of other issues that improved the quality of life of not only junior enlisted, but all sailors and officers, according to Smith.
“By making life better for sailors, he made our Navy stronger for us all,” he said. “This ship will undoubtedly continue on his great legacy of service above self.”
His widow, a former sailor who served during World War II in the Navy WAVES or Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, is the ship’s sponsor. She spent four years in the Navy, reaching the rank of Storekeeper First Class. She met her husband at a basketball game in Washington, D.C. During the commissioning ceremony, Mrs. Black gave the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”
Following commissioning, USS Delbert D. Black will be homeported in Mayport, Fla., with sister ships USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117).
Black served as the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy from January 1967 to April 1971. Born in Orr, Okla., he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941. Black was the first Navy enlisted man to receive the Distinguished Service Medal.
Upon completion of recruit training in San Diego, Black was assigned to the USS Maryland (BB-46) and was aboard during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He later served at Receiving Station, Pearl Harbor; USS Doyle C. Barnes (DE-353); Naval Air Base Samar, Philippines; USS Gardiners Bay (AVP-39), USS Boxer (CVA-21); USS Antietam (CVA-36); U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, Washington, D.C.; Yokosuka, Japan ship repair facilities; USS Brush (DD-745); USS Carpenter (DDE-825); USS Norfolk (DL-1); Recruiting Duty, Columbia, Tennessee; USS Springfield (CL-66); USS Independence (CV-62); and Fleet Anti-Air Warfare Training Center (FAAWTC), Dam Neck, Virginia. During his career, he advanced from striking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.