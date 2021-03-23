In a marathon game Monday night, the Sardis bats made the different, helping the Lions top host Southside Gadsden by an 11-8 final in the non-league contest.
The Lions scored all of their runs in two innings, posting four in the second, and then seven in the top of the fourth.
Trailing 1-0 heading to the second, the Lions woke up in a big way, sending nine batters to the plate, with the big blow coming from Harlee Vincent courtesy of a two-run double. Vincent finished with a pair of hits.
Southside responded with one in the bottom of the inning, then three in the third to take a 5-4 lead.
That's when Sardis put the game to rest, sending 12 hitters to the plate in the top of the fourth for seven runs, giving them the lead for good.
In that seven-run inning the Lions collected seven hits and and two walks, keeping a constant rotation of balls in play rather than a single big blow.
Lead-off hitter Adelyn Ellis racked up three hits on the day, Jayda Lacks had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, while Kytha Edwards also added two hits and an RBI.
Kayden Tarvin earned the win in the circle for the Lions, tossing all seven innings.
Fyffe routs Asbury 16-0
The Fyffe Red Devils made quick work of visiting Asbury on Monday afternoon, racking up 16 runs in the first three innings to claim a 16-0 win over the Rams.
Fyffe posted nine runs in the first, two in the second, and three in the third before the game was halted due to the run rule.
Nine different players collected at least one hit for Fyffe, who posted 11 hits as a team. Livia Cowart had two hits, including a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs to lead Fyffe, while Katie Edge blasted a two-run home run.
Olivia Wilks also had two hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs, with one of her hits being a triple. Alivia Hatch also had a triple for the Red Devils who improved to 7-4-2 with the win.
Chloe Hatch and Kendra Fay combined for a three-inning perfect game.
Cullman tops Boaz in offensive battle
In a game that featured a pair of eight-run innings, host Cullman found the runs it needed late to earn a 13-9 victory over Boaz on Monday.
The Pirates trailed 3-1 heading to the fourth, then exploded on offense for eight runs to take a 9-3 lead. In that inning, Boaz sent 11 batters to the plate, with the big blows coming on a triple and a home run.
Lexie Bennett cleared the bases with a three-run triple to make it 5-3 for the Pirates, and shortly after, Emmorie Burke belted a three-run homer to make it 9-3 in favor of Boaz. Bennett finished the game with four RBIs to lead Boaz.
But host Cullman answered back an inning later, plating eight runs of their own to retake the lead for good, when scoring two more in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.
Jaycee Kilgore added two hits and two runs scored for Boaz, who drops to 2-6 on the season with the loss.
