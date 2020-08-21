A Grant man faces parole violations and other charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month.
According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Marshall County deputies responded to North New Hope Highway on Aug. 8 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Bradley Stephen Anderson, of Grant, was identified as the shooter and had reportedly left the area driving a Nissan truck before deputies arrived.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated and released.
Sims said second-degree assault warrants were issued for Anderson.
An anonymous tip to the Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 17 directed deputies to a home on Gilley Drive in Grant where Anderson’s truck was parked.
Deputies knocked on the door of the home and Anderson exited the home with his hands in the air.
He was taken into custody without incident, Sims said.
A loaded handgun was discovered in Anderson’s possession. He was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged with being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree assault and was held on a parole violation. Bond was set at $12,500.
