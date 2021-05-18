Area residents are calling for state officials to investigate whether a stoplight is needed at the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama 68/Hustleville Road near Albertville.
A crash reported Saturday night involving at least two vehicles and four injuries – two requiring transport to UAB by medical chopper – caused residents to organize a petition on Change.org.
“It seems as if a wreck happens at this intersection every few days,” said Aarica Cross, petition author.
“Due to the high speed people are traveling on the highway, the wrecks are often very serious or even fatal. A traffic light is the only way to help solve this issue and to help save lives.
“A flashing light will not suffice. This is a four-lane highway intersecting with a two-lane highway … a traffic light is a necessity.”
On Monday afternoon, nearly 900 people had signed the petition directed to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Seth Burkett, public information officer for Alabama Department of Transportation North Region, said improvements are on the way to the intersection, but no specific timeline has been announced.
“We are aware of that intersection and we have been reviewing it,” Burkett said. “We anticipate making safety improvements in the near future.”
Burkett said state officials look at traffic counts, the number of accidents at the particular location, the severity of injuries and more before deciding what improvements or changes are required.
“We are currently exploring all possibilities for that intersection,” Burkett said. “A signal has not been ruled out. A signal is a poplar go-to option people like to see when there are intersection safety concerns.
“However, installation of a traffic signal brings safety concerns of its own. Installing a light is not a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Burkett said due to the “isolated location” of the intersection, it may cause drivers to “zone out” a little and drive faster than the speed limit or not pay as much attention to driving as they should.
“Based on our review, the primary issue is failure of drivers to yield when pulling out of the median,” Burkett said.
History of traffic crashes
On March 10, a two-vehicle wreck sent three people to the hospital, one by air ambulance, following a crash at the same intersection.
Officials investigating that accident said one vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling on Alabama 75. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway and were later towed from the scene.
Wrecks have occurred at this intersection for years, in differing degrees of seriousness. One of the most memorable occurred in August, 2009 when a Crossville woman died after her car collided with an 18-wheeler. She was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force head and chest trauma.
In August 2004, a man and wife were fatally injured after a semi-tractor trailer struck their sedan. Two children in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A second accident at the intersection on the same day occurred with a caul-hauler rear-ended a tanker truck. No injuries were reported.
