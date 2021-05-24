Halfway through the season, the Sardis Lions record wasn't great, and they were swept by rival Douglas in regular season play, forced to settle for second in the area heading into postseason play.
But thanks to a tough schedule and the determination of everyone on the team to keep improving as the season went on, the Lions found their way to the State Tournament for the fourth time in school history.
While the trip to state ended sooner than they hoped with losses in their first two games, it was a learning experience, and an accomplishment that Coach Richey Lee said will stand out when they look back on this season's team.
"I’m extremely proud," Lee said after his team was eliminated Tuesday in Oxford. "We started the season off kind of slow but playing the kind of teams we played, we saw some good competition and battled through that. We scrapped in the middle of the season to turn things around and finish 16-16. Come the area tournament, we just flipped the switch or something and decided to come ready to play and that gave us the chance to be here."
The Lions held the lead in the fourth inning or later in both their games at State, but it was the small things that added up and led to those losses, according to Lee. An error here, a throw that could have been held there, a walk in a key at-bat, but things that he says the team can correct, which hopefully leads to more State trips, possibly as soon as next year.
"These are some good teams," Lee added. "And we’ve got to learn to minimize the mistakes and learn and grow from it. Because we hope to be back here again, and we’ll be seeing a lot of these same teams. We’ve got to minimize those mistakes, not make unnecessary throws, make sure we’re hitting on spots pitching, and just don’t get out of the moment, stay in the moment, battle, make those plays. Because they’re routine plays and things we work on all the time, we just have to be better about executing."
Leed noted that the team will lose three seniors off this season's squad, Adelyn Ellis, Harlee Vincent, and Jaylyn Minshew, and they will be tough to replace due to their key spots in the batting order, and their leadership on and off the field.
"Those are going to be three big seniors, they’re 1-2-3- in the hitting lineup, so that’s going to be some shoes to fill," Lee said of the trio. "But I feel confident in what we do have and what’s coming up to where we’ll hopefully be able to make another run to be here, and we’ll see what can happen."
While the season didn't end the way they hoped, reaching State is something Lee will always remember about the team, how when the season could have gone either way, the players found a way to right the ship and become one of the last eight teams on the field.
"I’ll remember them coming together," Lee concluded. "They could have folded back in the middle of the season, but they decided they wanted to work hard daily in the weight room, and at practice, to be able to turn it around like they did, that’s probably what I’ll remember most about this team."
