Chris Pell had few words to express the joy and surprise he had upon returning to his Albertville home Friday following months in the hospital and rehab in Florida.
Pell, his wife and daughters had taken a spring break trip to Florida, fully expecting to return to Albertville following a week on the beach.
Instead, he spent more than two months fighting for his life then learning to live again following a series of strokes, a blood clot, a brain bleed and major surgery the last week of March. He was moved to West Florida Rehab on April 10.
“I feel really good,” Chris said upon being moved from the car to his wheelchair for the first ride up the newly constructed ramp at his home.
“It’s going to be relaxing to be home.”
Friends, fellow members of nearby Brashers Chapel Church, Marshall Christian School and staff members and neighbors lined Brashers Chapel Road as Chris and his family drove in Friday afternoon. Children held balloons, the school’s drum line performed, students held a banner signed by each student and staff member and friends cheered him on as he rode by.
“I had no idea this was going to happen,” Chris said. “I’ve never had a parade held in my honor before.”
His wife, Paige, said Chris had been emotional all day on the ride home, excited to be back in Alabama and surrounded by friends and family.
Chris’ daughters, Madison Leonard and McKenna Pell, were on hand with tears in their eyes.
“We are just overwhelmed and excited to have him home finally,” Madison said. “It’s scary too at the same time. We have to be careful of who is around him and keep him safe until his next surgery.”
Chris had a portion of his skull removed to relieve pressure on his brain resulting from the strokes and clots. In the meantime, he wears a helmet to protect his head and brain. The removed portion of his skull will be replaced sometime in the near future.
In the meantime, he will continue physical therapy in his home.
“We can’t chance him falling or anything so he’s not going to be going to the hospital or anywhere for more out-patient therapy until he gets his skull fixed,” McKenna said.
Friends, relatives and fellow church members have rallied around the family, making trips to Florida to help out when possible, renovating the family’s home to include a handicap accessible bathroom, installing a wheelchair ramp and constructing a circular driveway in front of the home.
“Chad Pell cooked and smoked Boston butts to sell as a fundraiser,” said Gail Gibson.
“He wanted to sell 100 but ended up selling 193. He said he would be happy if he could raise $2,000 to $3,000. He ended up clearing over $9,000.
“It’s just one of the many miracles being placed on this family.”
The Men of Action at Brashers Chapel Church installed the ramp and driveway, clearing the way for Chris’ return.
“While they were in Florida, they were given a house to stay in at no cost,” said Joyce Parker. “Paige went to the Walmart one time to stock up on supplies and was told not to do that again because (the donors) would take care of all that. Everything was provided for her and the girls.”
All the donations, prayers and support have come from various places, including the church, neighbors and friends.
“It’s a God thing really,” said Tina Peppers.
Seniors at Marshall Christian School worked overnight Thursday to install end-of-the-year pranks at the school, including filling the stairwells and halls with balloons.
Principal Tiffany Hollowell said those balloons were put to use all over Chris’ homecoming parade event. Students held them as he drove by, more were constructed into an arch on the home’s front porch, and more were attached to the home’s mailbox and porch rails.
“That was a gift they didn’t know they were leaving for us,” Hollowell said.
