On Saturday, July 17, the Boaz Rotary Club will host the “Boiling N’ Bragging’’ cornhole tournament.
The tournament will be located at The Gridiron of Boaz, 214 S McCleskey St.. The cornhole tournament is open to everyone. Registration is the day of the tournament at 10 a.m., and the tournament will begin at 11.
There will be two tournaments, a blind draw tournament, which means someone will draw a partner for you, and a BYOP (bring your own partner). Van Williams, director of the cornhole tournament said, “All that’s for is just to get people to play and it helps raise more money.”
The entry cost for blind draw is $20; $50 for a two-person team.
Players can purchase food and drinks at the Gridiron of Boaz; no outside food or drinks.
The team winner of the BYOP tournament will represent the Boaz Rotary at the Ultimate Tournament in Birmingham. The Boaz Rotary Club will pay for admission.
Fifty percent of the entry fees will go to Children’s of Alabama. “It’s for children who need transportation to Children’s [of Alabama] from this area or any area” Williams said. The other half will go to the winner of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.