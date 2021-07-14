Following his retirement from teaching and coaching for Crossville back in 2015, Kent Bouldin said he hadn’t kept up with Crossville basketball too closely, estimating that he would catch a handful of games each year.
It wasn’t because he didn’t care, or wanted to get away from basketball, but the exact opposite: He got too into the games he did go to.
“The last four, five years, I probably haven’t seen but four, five games during the year, and the biggest reason for that is I missed it too much,” Bouldin explained. “So every time I’d go back I’d really get fired up about this, that, and the other, and so I said the best thing for me to do is stay away for a while.”
But after a six-year break, Bouldin is back as the varsity girl’s basketball coach, noting that his love of basketball never went away, but that his grandsons playing rec basketball is what reignited the itch to get back on the court.
He first served as Crossville’s head coach from 1992-99. Current CHS Principal Jon Peppers served on Bouldin’s staff.
Bouldin stepped down in 1999 to be able to watch his daughter play in college, but the opportunity to come back to a place where he taught and coached, as well as graduated from, was too good an opportunity to pass up.
For Bouldin, he hopes to restore the program back to the levels it has seen in the past, which includes a girls title in 2008. Bouldin will inherit a team that went 8-14 last season, but returns a number of key players with varsity experience.
“It’s another opportunity for me, and I just couldn’t turn it down,” Bouldin said. “I’ve been leaning in that direction anyway and just hadn’t applied anywhere. But I got sort of back into it with my grandboys who were playing rec ball and I coached for five or six years out there, and I guess I got the itch back you might say, but I’m looking forward to it.
“I finished high school there and then taught and coached there for close to 30 years, and it was an opportunity for me to get back into basketball. I’ve always loved basketball and am glad to have the opportunity to get back into it.
“Crossville has had a long tradition of good basketball. They won the State back when Mr. Peppers had the team, and the boy’s teams have always usually done real well too, so I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do with them.”
The team had gone without an official head coach for much of the summer with AD and former coach Peppers leading the team during summer workouts, so Bouldin has catching up to do, starting with meeting the team and putting them through some initial workouts, which has been delayed a bit with the school refinishing the gym floor.
That break has given Bouldin a chance to map out what he hopes to do this coming season, and then he can work on a gameplan from there.
“It’s still early,” Bouldin noted. “They’re redoing our gym floor so we haven’t been able to get in there. I’ve talked to Coach [Jay] Shankles a few times. I’ve not met any of the girls but saw them play 5-6 games last year, and Mr. Peppers is supposed to introduce me to the team around July 20, so that’ll be when we sort of get it kicked off.
“I’ve got to sit down and organize some things about what I want to do during the year and starting off, I can’t really decide a whole lot of what I want to do offensively or defensively and that kind of stuff until I can see what the girls can do, so I’m sure we’ll do some skills tests when we have the chance to do that so I can figure out what I’ve got, what I haven’t got, what I can do, and what I can’t do.”
But above all else for Bouldin, it’s about preparing the players who come out for the team for what comes next in life, and teaching them lessons that go beyond what they might learn on the basketball court.
“My main objective all the years I’ve coached, of course everybody wants to win, nobody wants to lose, but my main objective is to turn these girls into ladies,” Bouldin concluded. “Build character that will last them the rest of their lifetime. Not many people get to play college basketball, and much less to the pros, so I want to teach the kind of stuff that they can use now and their entire life, and be good citizens for us. Work hard at what you’re doing, don’t take handouts, but let’s work and see what we can do.”
