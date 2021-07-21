MONTGOMERY – The North boys and the North girls each posted 7-2 victories Tuesday at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park Tennis Complex to win the 2021 AHSAA All-Star Week North-South matches.
The North girls’ netter named Best All Around was Lilly Brown of Guntersville. She won her No., 5 singles match over Anna Louch of Saraland 6-0, 6-0. South Best All Around for the girls was Libby Hamilton of St. Paul’s Episcopal, who won the No. 1 doubles with St. Paul’s teammate Maggie Sullivan over Jackie Alcocer of Northridge and Sophia Poolos of Jasper, 6-2, 6-3. Hamilton also won her singles match at No. 1 downing Alcocer 6-2, 6-3.
Due to heavy rains, the matches didn’t conclude until 9:30 p.m., Tuesday. However, the teams persevered to complete the competition, which was in its second year after joining All-Star Sports Week’s lineup of all-star contests in 2019. Last year’ All-Star Sports Week was canceled due to the COVID Pandemic crisis.
The North boys won all six singles matches to win the tennis competition, led by Douglas’ Masen Howard, who played in the No. 5 match and picked up a straight-set 6-1 6-4 win over Calvin Hughes of Fairhope. Madison Academy’s Parker Jacques, who won the AHSAA Class 4A/5A No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles state titles in 2021, earned North Best All Around honors with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Guy Hughes of Montgomery Academy in match 1 Tuesday. Jacques earned North MVP Tuesday teaming with Hewitt-Trussville’s Joshua Blake to beat Hughes and Gaines Freeman, also of Montgomery Academy, 6-0, 6-3 in the No. 1 doubles match.
The South Best All-Around recipient was McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Nick Short, who combined with Lebo Mashego of Thompson to win No. 2 doubles match over Drew Keeton of Brooks and Drew Shankles of Albertville, 6-1, 6-4.
North-South All-Star Tennis Matches
GIRLS
North 7, South 2
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
SINGLES
Match 1: (South) Libby Hamilton (St. Paul’s) def. Jackie Alcocer (Northridge), 6-2, 6-3.
Match 2: (North) Dawson Fite (Decatur) def. Hannah Vosteen (Thompson), 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Match 3: (North) Avani Singireddy (James Clemens) def. Alina Day (Saraland), 6-3, 6-2.
Match 4: (North) Kate Krigbaum (Cullman) def. Mary Michael Key (St. Paul’s), 7-6, 4-6, 10-8,
Match 5: (North) Lilly Brown (Guntersville) def. Anna Louch (Saraland), 6-0, 6-0.
Match 6: (North) Angela Kahler (Lindsay Lane) def. Ansley Brown (Thompson), 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Match 1: (South) Libby Hamilton (St. Paul’s) / Maggie Sullivan (St. Paul’s) def. Jackie Alcocer (Northridge) / Sophia Poolos (Jasper), 6-2, 6-3.
Match 2: (North) Dawson Fite (Decatur) / Lauren Grace Acupan (St. John Paul II Catholic) def. Sydney Cohen (Pike Road) / Anna Marie Bentley (St. Luke’s), 6-1, 7-5.
Match 3: (North) Ava Watkins (Muscle Shoals) / Emma Eady (Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa) def. Caroline Schumpert (Prattville Christian) / Addie Nelson, 6-0, 6-1.
North Best All-Around Award: Lilly Brown, Guntersville.
South Best All-Around Award: Libby Hamilton, St. Paul’s Episcopal.
North coaches: Nathan Bates, Cullman; Sue Marshall (Randolph), administrative coach.
South coaches: Robin Carr, Enterprise; Elisa Bowden (Trinity), administrative coach.
BOYS
North 7, South 2
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
SINGLES
Match 1: (North) Parker Jacques (Madison Academy) def. Guy Hughes (Montgomery Academy), 6-0, 6-0.
Match 2: (North) Alex Barber (Jasper) def. Carter Chase (Auburn), 6-2, 6-3.
Match 3: (North) Santiago Castillo (James Clemens) def. Ahnaf Hossan (Auburn), 7-6, 6-3.
Match 4: (North) Drake Woodard (Muscle Shoals) def. Gabriel Perkins (Satsuma), 6-3, 6-2.
Match 5: (North) Masen Howard (Douglas) def. Calvin Hughes (Fairhope), 6-1, 6-4.
Match 6: (North) Jase Schwanke (Buckhorn) def. Bryce Lawrence (Northside Methodist), 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Match 1: (North) Parker Jacques (Madison Academy) / Joshua Blake (Hewitt-Trussville) def. Guy Hughes (Montgomery Academy) / Gaines Freeman (Montgomery Academy), 6-0, 6-3.
Match 2: (South) Nick Short (McGill-Toolen) / Lebo Mashego (Thompson) def. Drew Keeton (Brooks) / Drew Shankles (Albertville) def. 6-1, 6-4.
Match 3: (South) Rowland Cobb (Pike Road) / Evan Stewart (Enterprise) def. Grant Spivey (James Clemens) / Jeremiah Lowther (Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa), 6-4, 6-2.
North Best All-Around Award: Parker Jacques, Madison Academy.
South Best All-Around Award: Nick Short, McGill-Toolen Catholic.
North Coaches: Jennifer Lee, Pell City and Reese Morton, Huntsville. Sue Marshall (Randolph), administrative coach.
South Coaches: Matt Hooper, Auburn; David Bethea (Montgomery Academy), administrative coach.
