Sporting his characteristic flack jacket and rebel flag-inspired hat, Daniel Sims stood in the parking lot of Albertville Funeral Home on Wednesday evening waiting to see what protesters would materialize across the street at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville to call for the removal of a Confederate monument located there.
His group would not be counter-protesting that evening as it had in past demonstrations due to a new resolution passed earlier that day by the Marshall County Commission, which requires picketers to register for a permit with the county and limits the number of groups protesting to one at a time.
Reclaiming Our Time, an activist organization founded by Albertville native Unique Dunston, was granted a permit to protest at the courthouse Wednesday but first held a sit-in demonstration just down the road at the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater.
About a dozen people filled out the tables located at the park's indoor cafe area, each with their own sign bearing slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and “If the Confederacy is your heritage, then your heritage is hate!”
After eating the food they ordered from the cafe, the group began chanting familiar phrases calling for the removal of the Confederate monument. Dunston said she chose Sand Mountain Park for the sit-in because she thought it would grab the attention of city officials.
“We recognize how new and important the [park] is to the elected city leaders and to the community,” she told The Reporter. “[Sand Mountain Park] is, rightfully so, their pride and joy. We ate and demonstrated in the cafe area to capture the attention of the city elected officials.”
Following the sit-in, the group moved their protest to the courthouse where it demonstrated with more chanting and sign waving, this time without any interaction with counterprotesters.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he was at the courthouse till around 7 p.m. to see how things would go under the new rules. From his perspective, the resolution appeared to work as well as he had intended with keeping the protest peaceful and safe. Hutcheson told The Reporter the potential for violence between the opposing sides of the Confederate monument debate was a major motivator behind drafting the resolution. He said he believed it would do a good job mitigating tensions while still honoring citizens' right to protest.
“It's a good resolution and very fair for everyone involved in the county,” he said.
From the sit-in to the protest, Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said the evening was “extremely peaceful.” Since the park is a public space, he said the protesters had the right to be there as long as they were peaceful. The only thing he took minor issue with was the protesters drawing with chalk on the road in front of the courthouse — the resolution prohibits drawing with chalk or any other medium on the country-controlled sidewalks. He said he preferred they not do it, but he didn’t think it was a problem.
“A little chalk on the road don’t hurt nobody,” he said.
He essentially agreed with the chairman’s feeling that the resolution worked in keeping the peace, at least for that night.
“We’ll see what the future holds,” he said.
Dunston said applying for a permit through the chairman’s office was quick and simple. However, she had some concerns about whether or not certain aspects of the resolution would stifle free speech.
“The state of Alabama and the country need to know that there is still a Rebel flag flying at a courthouse in Marshall County,” she said. “The city and county officials are choosing to overlook the painful history behind the Confederacy and the Rebel flag. We will continue to exercise our right to protest wherever we see fit until the Confederate flag and monument are no longer at our courthouses.”
County Attorney Clint Maze spent roughly five weeks drafting the resolution proposal. He said the county commission had full authority to regulate activities on courthouse grounds, pursuant to Title 11 of Alabama Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.