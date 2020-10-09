DOUGLAS — Cade Whorton and Kadin Bennefield combined to rush for 224 yards to lead Boaz to a 42-21 region win over Douglas on Thursday at Arthur Jarvis Stadium.
With the win, Boaz improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in Class 5A, Region 7 play. After winning its first three games, Douglas lost its fourth straight to fall to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in region play.
Whorton rushed 14 times for a career-high 113 yards. Bennefield rushed for 101 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns. Bennefield has now rushed for 22 touchdowns this season. Eli Jacobs also scored two touchdowns for the Pirates.
After each team traded possessions to start the game, Boaz scored first on its second possession, driving 74 yards in seven plays, with Bennefield scoring on a 35-yard touchdown run with 7:23 left in the first quarter. Gerardo Baeza booted the first of his six extra points to give Boaz a 7-0 lead.
Douglas picked up a couple first downs on the ensuing possession before the drive stalled and Boaz took over at its 18-yard line following a Dakota Stewart punt.
Boaz needed eight plays to increase the lead to 14-0. Bennefield again scored, this one on a 1-yard run with 2:33 left in the first quarter.
On the third play of the Eagles’ next possession, Douglas quarterback Braxton Lindsey was intercepted by Tanner Lacey, who returned it for a 27-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left in the quarter. Boaz led 21-0.
Douglas took the ensuing possession and drove for its first score of the game. An eight-play, 80-yard drive was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Stewart. Judah Bearden added the extra point to cut Boaz’s advantage to 21-7.
Bennefield returned the ensuing kickoff 21 yards to the Pirate 43 to begin the next scoring drive. Jacobs scored his first touchdown on a 40-yard run with 7:41 left in the first half for a 28-7 lead.
Boaz completed its first-half scoring on a three-play, 44-yard drive, with quarterback Carter Lambert throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Kennedy with 5:47 left in the half.
The Pirates took their first possession of the third quarter 52 yards using eight plays, with Jacobs capping the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:22 left in the quarter. Boaz led 42-7.
Douglas added two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The first came on an 18-yard run by Stewart capping a nine-play, 73-yard drive. The second came on a 2-yard run by Jonathan Fountaine. Bearden added both extra points.
Stewart led the Eagles with 97 yards on 28 carries.
Eli Teal had 10 attempts for 74 yards.
Gabriel Lawrence intercepted a BHS pass and Jaycob Calloway recovered a fumble for the Eagles’ defense.
On Oct. 16, Boaz hosts unbeaten Guntersville while Douglas travels to West Point. Both are 5A, Region 7 matchups.
