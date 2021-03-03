Koby Harris and Tanner Cowart combined to shutdown Pisgah from start to finish on Tuesday afternoon, teaming up for a five inning no-hitter in a 12-0 Fyffe victory.
Harris started on the hill for the Red Devils, tossing the first three innings, walking two and striking out six batters, before giving way to Cowart, who completed the no-hitter with five strikeouts in two innings.
It marks the fourth consecutive game Fyffe pitchers have reached double-digit strikeouts.
At the plate, Harris helped his own cause, collecting a pair of doubles, scoring twice, and driving in one. Jake Wooden and Riley West each drove in three for the Red Devils, who collected seven walks, and had five different players score multiple runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.