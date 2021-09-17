SARDIS — Carter Lambert rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another to lead Boaz to a 28-0 win over Sardis on Friday at Sardis Stadium in a Class 5A, Region 7 contest.
The game featured a total of seven turnovers, four by Sardis and three by Boaz, which led only 7-0 at the half.
For the third time this season, Lambert and Eli Jacobs each rushed for over 100 yards. Lambert rushed for 132 yards on 11 carries while Jacobs had 103 yards on the ground on 16 carries. Lambert also passed for 76 yards on 8 of 12 passing.
While forcing those four turnovers, the Pirate defense held the Lions to 90 total yards, including only 18 rushing yards. Boaz got two interceptions from Corbin Pitts and one from Bo Hester. Lucas Zatarain recovered a fumble.
The only touchdown of the first half came on a 30-yard run by Lambert 47 seconds into the second quarter. The touchdown came on a third-and 11 for Boaz and capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive. Jose Arreguin added the point-after.
Sardis threatened twice late in the first half, once driving to the Boaz 30 and the last to the Pirate 5. Both times the drives were thwarted when Lions’ quarterback Brody Samples was intercepted by Pitts, the last one in the end zone.
Boaz took advantage of the third Samples’ interception midway through the third quarter. Bo Hester’s pick set up a three-play drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lambert to Hayden Peek with 7:26 left in the quarter. Arreguin again added the PAT for a 14-0 lead.
The last two Boaz scoring drives came after Sardis punts.
Lambert scored on an 8-yard run with 27 seconds left in the third, capping a nine-play, 71-yard drive.
The last score came on a 74-yard run by Lambert with 5:29 remaining in the game. Arreguin was perfect on the last two PATs.
Boaz improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in region play while Sardis fell to 0-4 and 0-2. The Lions have lost 17 straight games dating back to their last win on October 18, 2019 over Crossville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.