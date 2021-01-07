Muffins are a quick bread that can be eaten for breakfast, as a snack, or with a meal. For evenly baked muffins that will release easily, use aluminized steel pans that feature ceramic or silicone nonstick coatings. When preparing the batter, mix wet and dry ingredients separately. Always mix the wet ingredients first and then add the dry ingredients to it.
To avoid tough muffins, it is important to not over mix the ingredients; only 10-13 strokes with a large spoon is sufficient. Muffin batter is thicker, maybe slightly lumpy, but not runny. Adding buttermilk or plain yogurt will help with the muffins’ texture.
How much should you fill each muffin cup with batter? If the recipe you are using does not indicate how much to fill each cup, it is recommended to only fill each cup in the muffin tin to about ¾ full. What should I do with the empty cups in the tin? Don’t worry about them. There is no need to fill the empty ones with water as this won’t affect the outcome of the muffins. To check the doneness of muffins, use a toothpick inserted into the center until it comes out clean. When done, cool in the pan on a wire rack for about 3- 5 minutes.
The perfect muffin top is domed in the middle, a bit browned around the edges, and slightly crusty on top. Sweet muffins are featured below.
Strawberry-lemon muffins
3/4 cup melted butter
2 eggs
¼ cup vegetable oil
½ cup water
¾ cup sugar plus ½ tablespoon
1 lemon
1 ¾ cups flour
2 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup strawberries, diced
Powdered sugar
In a large bowl, stir together the butter, eggs, oil, water, ¾ cup sugar, and 1 teaspoon of lemon zest. In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients just until incorporated. Gently fold in the strawberries. Scoop batter into well-greased muffin tins and sprinkle ½ tablespoon sugar on the tops. Bake at 425 degrees for 17-19 minutes until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for about 5-10 minutes. Combine 1 ½-2 ½ tablespoon powdered sugar with 1 teaspoon lemon juice to drizzle on the muffins. Makes 1 dozen.
Banana streusel muffins
1 ½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon cinnamon
3 large bananas
2/3 cup sugar
½ cup butter, melted
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping:
2 tablespoon flour
2 tablespoon butter
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup pecans, chopped
2 tablespoon oats
In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon; set aside. Mash the ripe bananas in a large bowl. Stir together the mashed bananas, sugar, butter, egg, and vanilla extract. Add in the flour mixture and stir just until combined; do not overmix. Spoon into greased muffin cups. In a small bowl, combine the flour, butter, and brown sugar until mixed together; stir in the pecans and oats. Divide the topping evenly over the muffins. Bake at 375 degrees for 18-20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Makes 1 dozen.
Mini cinnamon muffins
1 ½ cups flour
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
Pinch of nutmeg
1 egg
1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping:
½ cup butter
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup sugar
In a bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, butter, milk, and vanilla extract. Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the egg mixture until combined. Grease a mini muffin pan; divide the batter evenly between the 24 cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool for a few minutes. Remove from pan and then dip and roll the muffins in the melted butter to coat them, then roll in the cinnamon and sugar mixture. Makes 2 dozen.
