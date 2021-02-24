Behind 21 hits and nine RBIs from a pair of players, West End rolled past host Pennington by a final of 20-5 in non-area softball action Tuesday afternoon.
Pennington jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but from there it was all Patriots. West End responded to Pennington's pair with four in the second, six in the third, and 10 in the fourth to end the game via run rule.
The due of Payten Canady and Liddy Faulkner combined for nine RBIs in the win, while Anna Mayo drove in a pair. Canady, Josie Bunch and Baylee Grayson each collected three hits in the win.
In the circle, Bunch tossed all four innings for the Patriots, fanning seven to earn the win.
