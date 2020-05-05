Navigating toward a “new normal” has been difficult for numerous industries, businesses, schools and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, aspiring politicians join the list.
Local candidates’ campaigns have looked quite different during this year’s election cycle — virtually nonexistent since the novel coronavirus hit close to home.
After the March 3 primary election catapulted Republicans David Kelley and Lee Sims into a run-off for Marshall County District 3 Commissioner, state officials postponed it to July 14, so the virus could possibly run its course and give citizens time to register for absentee voting.
Since the election was postponed and many state health orders were put into place, both candidates said their campaigns had been derailed.
Kelley, who is the incumbent, said campaigning has changed drastically compared to only a few months ago. He said he had gone from stopping by people’s homes and directly speaking with them to nearly nothing.
“Right now, my campaign — everything — is on hold,” he said. “Everyone has COVID-19 on their mind.”
Kelley said while he hopes everyone is staying safe, he feels like the situation has been “blown out of proportion.”
“I know Marshall County’s a hot spot … but a lot of people are out of work with their bills due and suffering hardships,” he said. “They’d rather take a chance of getting COVID-19 than starving to death.”
Despite his opinion, Kelley said he is listening to doctors, adhering to all guidelines in place and looking forward to getting back to normal.
“One of these days we’ll get back to normal,” he said. “Right now, we’re just working and trying to get our roads fixed from that storm on Easter. We had about 28 roads wash out.”
Sims said his campaign was in similar shape to Kelley’s due to the pandemic.
“It ain’t just crippled me,” he said, “but it has slowed me down a lot.”
Sims, who is making his first-ever run for a political office, said his game plan has been focused on lots of door-to-door campaigning. Since the pandemic reached Marshall County, he said that’s been put to a stop for now. He’s been heavily relying on his signs, social media and word of mouth to win votes.
“I’m not scared to get out or afraid I’ll get the virus,” Sims said. “But to get out and possibly carry it or give it to someone else, that’s not safe.”
After the run-off election was pushed back, Sims said trying to campaign presented an even bigger question mark due to absentee voting.
“It’s up in the air now,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who are probably voting absentee, so … I don’t know how much campaigning will really do, especially if they’ve already cast their votes.”
Being new to the political scene, Sims said it’s felt strange to ask so many people for support — whether for campaign donations or just a vote. He said he wasn’t the type to ask for “handouts.” But with guidance from former politicians, Sims has developed a greater understanding of what running for office entails and said it’s become a little easier to accept donations.
“Before, I had never gone out to go ask for people to vote for me, support me or give me money,” he said. “That’s the hardest thing to do … but running for office is a lot more expensive than people realize.”
The race for Marshall County District 3 Commissioner, featuring Kelley and Sims, will be found on the July 14 ballot among other notable run-offs, including the race between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville for the Republican U.S. Senator nominee.
The deadline to register to vote in the run-off election is June 29. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is July 9, the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the absentee election manager is the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13. More information about absentee voting can be found at sos.alabama.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.