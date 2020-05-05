The Asian Giant Hornet, Vespa mandarinia, better known as “murder hornet,” has, for the first time, been reported to inhabit the U.S. First spotted in December near the Canadian border in Washington state, these 2-inch long wasps kill dozens of people a year in Japan and China and can wipe out honey bee populations one hive at a time.
The extent of how many there is in America is unknown, but some experts say a full-scale, nationwide infestation is inevitable, according to the New York Post. Though it would take a lot more than a single injection from its 6-millimeter long stingers — which is long enough to render traditional beekeeper suits useless — to kill a human, its venom has been likened to having a hot nail hammered into your skin.
If you’ve ever been stung by a wasp, you might get goosebumps at even reading that sentence. Having been stung more times than I can count by yellow jackets, a cousin of the giant hornets, I get viscerally apoplectic at even the sight of one. Not only are their stings painful —ostensibly less so than a murder hornet — but their intentions when choosing a target have always seemed to me preternaturally conscious and cruel. That’s why what I would consider to be my worst encounter with yellow jackets didn’t involve me getting stung even once.
It was during my summer job working maintenance at Warriors Path State Park in East Tennessee. On a hot July morning, having finished scrubbing bathrooms and picking up trash, I was shoveling ash from a fire pit when I heard a commotion from a nearby campsite. A puppy tethered to a tree was barking at its owners who were by their camper. It seemed innocent enough at first until the dog’s barks turned to wailing as one of the owners trying to unhook the animal was knocked back by an unseen force.
I realized then what was happening. The dog was tied up near some wooden railroad ties that served as both a retaining wall and ideal nesting grounds for yellow jackets. When I got closer, I could see and hear the swarm of yellow jackets engulfing the puppy like a black cloud. The dog was covered, writhing on the ground, as helpless to get away from the stinging as we were to help him.
I thought we were going to have to watch this poor animal get tortured to death when I noticed a water hose hooked up at a neighboring campsite. I sprayed the pup down in hopes of dispersing the swarm as one of the owners rushed in to grab him.
As the owner cradled his little, blonde puppy like an infant, I was mentally noting all the stingers, but it was too many to count. My coworker arrived with a case of wasp spray, and we dispatched every yellow jacket we could. It was satisfying to watch them drop and grow paralytic, drowning in insecticide, but I wanted them to suffer for their malignity. The owners took the dog to the vet, but I doubt it made the trip.
Daniel Taylor is a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.