Dear Editor,
In response to the current situation in Afghanistan:
Respectful but accountable.
We honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans. Our hearts go out to the brave warriors and family of those who lost their lives in the recent crisis in Afghanistan.
Our prayers are for them, their families, their Afghan allies and the Afghan civilians so tragically lost. We will never forget the sacrifices they made in service and support to our great country.
We will be here for every veteran who is dealing with the ongoing human cost of this conflict.
Our veterans will not be alone as the county’s veterans services organizations stand strong and are here to help.
The veterans crisis line, should anyone need it, is 1-800-273-8255.
Robert Hurst, American Legion Commander, 256-558-2484
Kevin Hoffmaster, Arab VFW Post Commander, 334-447-8494
John Tuck, Commander Boaz VFW Post, 256-572-4664
Randy Vissers, DAV Chapter 18 Commander, 256-558-5851
