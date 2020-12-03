TUSCALOOSA — Possibly the greatest run in Alabama high school football history saw the Big Red Machine bring home a third consecutive state title.
No. 1 Fyffe rallied from a 16-0 first-quarter deficit to beat No. 9 Montgomery Catholic 21-16 in the Class 3A Super 7 state championship game Thursday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Red Devils scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to claim their first state crown in 3A. It’s their first season as a 3A program.
Fyffe has posted a 100-3 record since 2014. Head coach Paul Benefield’s team won 2A titles in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Red Devils (15-0) lost in the 2A finals in 2015. They extended their winning streaks to 45 games overall and 15 in the state playoffs, both school records.
Fyffe senior Ike Rowell delivered a sensational performance to claim the most valuable player award. He rushed 36 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, completed 5-of-7 passes for 155 yards and returned five kickoffs for 104 yards.
Rowell’s 3-yard TD run and Brody Dalton’s extra point cut Fyffe’s deficit to 16-13 with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter.
With 3:05 left, the Red Devils gained a safety when the Montgomery Catholic (12-3) punter stepped on the back line of the end zone. The two points trimmed it to 16-15.
Following the free kick, Fyffe launched its title-winning drive from its 33-yard line. Rowell hit Dalton for 34 yards to the Knights’ 33-yard line, and he followed with a 29-yard completion to Dalton, who caught it in a crowd at the 4 for a first-and-goal.
Rowell rushed 2 yards for the decisive touchdown with 1:03 remaining. The two-point conversion failed, but Fyffe owned its first lead of the game at 21-16.
The Knights reached the Fyffe 34-yard line on their final drive. With seven seconds to go, Caleb McCreary launched the ball to the end zone, and it fell incomplete on the last play of the thrilling contest.
Dalton caught three passes for 76 yards, and Justin Stiefel had two receptions for 79 yards.
Hunter Gillilan led the Red Devils with seven tackles. Brodie Hicks had six, Austin Mulligan 4 ½ and Stiefel four.
McCreary completed 14-of-24 passes for 188 yards and two TDs, both to Myles Butler.
Butler caught six passes for 109 yards. Jeremiah Cobb led the Knights with 87 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
