TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball player Joshua Primo announced his intentions to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and officially enter his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, he announced Thursday morning.
Primo is coming off a freshman season in which he made 19 starts across his 30 games played and averaged 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 22.4 minutes per game. The 18-year-old Toronto, Ontario, native earned SEC All-Freshman honors and was recently named to the SEC First Year Academic Honor Roll.
“This has been a lifelong dream for Josh and I am extremely excited for him and his family,” head coach Nate Oats said. “He’s been great to coach and I am grateful that they trusted our staff to help prepare him for this moment. Our team had a successful season last year and Josh played a big part in that success. We couldn’t be happier that his hard work is paying off. He is a terrific young man who has been an incredible representative of our program.”
This past season he became fifth consecutive Alabama rookie to be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, playing in 30 contests on the season, missing three games with an MCL sprain, making 19 starts. Primo averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. He ranked third on the team in three-point field goal percentage, second in free throw percentage and fifth in scoring
Primo was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the week of Jan. 25, earning the accolade after averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 threes made and 3.5 rebounds per game in contests at LSU and vs. Mississippi State, while shooting 73.7 percent (14-of-19) from the floor and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from beyond the arc
He finished with 12 games in double figures including eight games of making three or more three-pointers which ranked second-best on the team, and had a season high 22 points including career-best marks of 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and 8-of-8 from the free throw line, to go along with five boards and three assists in the win at Auburn (1/9), then matched that with 22 points at LSU (1/19), knocking down a career-best six three-pointers in the victory.
