This is an opinion piece.
Roman candles, sparklers, bottle rockets, spinners, missiles, snap pops, black cats and parachutes....otherwise simply known as firecrackers. When my children were growing up, they couldn’t wait till the Independence Day holiday each year so they could rob their piggy banks and visit the local dealer who sold all the loud, flashy goodies most kids.. and adults… love.
They could never wait till nightfall to light the fuses, but they didn’t care. They just wanted to hear the noise and feel the excitement of the explosions. Both my sons loved the loud ones… and the deafening, earsplitting ones were their favorites. Boys just love to blow stuff up for some reason.
While fireworks are fun, they are also dangerous. I always made sure my kids were supervised with their holiday bounty, even when they grew up to be independent teenagers. Thankfully, we never had any major mishaps at our household… even though our dog, Peanut, lost his home one year when Jake shot one too many bottle rockets into his dog house… by accident, of course.
The hay inside caught fire and our poor little dachshund stood on the porch with me and watched his dwelling go up in flames. I’m not sure he ever forgave my son for that even though he got a brand new place to sleep on the back porch.
I have always enjoyed seeing fireworks, and I love to tilt my head back and watch the bursts of color way up in the heavens. At the heart of the Fourth of July holiday is a spirit of independence which is a big deal to me.
When my eyes are on ground level, it’s sometimes hard to realize just how important our freedoms really are. But once my attention is mesmerized by a spectacle of fireworks happening in the sky, I forget about everything but the show up above.
I will never forget the first fireworks display I recall seeing. I have no clue what year it was, but we lived at Rabbittown. About 8:30 that July 4th night, we all loaded up into Momma’s Gran Torino and drove into Albertville to what is now the Crossroads Mall on Highway 431. The parking lot was full of cars, trucks and people sitting in lawn chairs.
Daddy said we couldn’t get out of the car, but I talked him into rolling down the windows so I could stick my head out. At 9:00 o’clock on the dot, the first explosion of color filled the dark sky. After that, it was a rapid fire of colors and sounds.
My heart was racing and I was afraid to even blink because I didn’t want to miss a thing. After what seemed to be forever, but was actually only about 20 minutes, it was over. The night was deathly quiet for a few minutes… then the car engines started cranking up and the long procession to get back out on the highway began.
When I closed my eyes to go to sleep that night, I could still see the “rockets’ red glare” and hear the “bombs bursting in air.” That first taste of freedom in the sky will forever be a good memory for me and will always remind me to look up to see the beauty in life.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
