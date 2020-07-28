A Horton man remains in serious condition following a shooting Saturday.
Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to a home in the 5900 block of Nixon Chapel Road in Horton at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a white male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen lying in the driveway of the home.
“Witnesses at the residence stated Nelson had gotten into an argument with the victim which led to the shooting,” Assistant Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Guthrie said.
“Nelson fled the residence prior to deputies arriving.”
Guthrie said Nelson did not live at the home.
The unnamed victim was treated at the scene and later transported to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in stable condition, Guthrie said.
Tanner Kyle Nelson, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree assault and was taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
