After being closed for two whole days, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will resume regular business hours for the donor centers and blood mobiles will be back in the community at various locations:
LifeSouth Centers in Cullman, Decatur, Albertville and two locations in Madison will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
LifeSouth Center in Florence will open at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mobile Blood Drive locations:
Marshall County:
Guntersville Walmart- 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Marshall Dekalb Electric Company- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cullman County:
Folsom Center for Rehabilitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dicks Sporting Goods 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Madison County:
Kroger on University Drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sam’s Club Huntsville 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Kelley McPhail, LifeSouth District Director said LifeSouth has to make up for a significant deficient.
“On our books, we projected to draw 400 units, during the past two days, so we are really going to need north Alabama to come together and help us restock the shelves,” she said.
LifeSouth provides blood products to 17 north Alabama Hospitals. McPhail said on average the hospitals request 180 to 200 units per day.
“We are going to need an out pour of donors waiting at our doors to donate tomorrow to makeup for a two day loss,” McPhail said.
There is no substitute for human blood, patients rely on blood donations from healthy individuals. Donating ensures blood will be available to help those who may be injured or need a blood transfusion to survive. Currently all blood types are needed, especially type O donors.
All blood donors receive a wellness screen prior to donation and each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To find a blood drive close to you or to learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or make an appointment at www.lifesouth.org.
