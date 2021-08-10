Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said it takes a lot of passion to make a recycling program successful. Executive Director of the Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center Jeannie Courington agrees but said it also takes a lot of hard work and funding.
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management added to the recycling center’s budget by donating a grant of $44,900 to go towards the purchase of additional trailers and bags for the center’s recycling program.
The funds come from the Solid Waste Recycling Materials Management Act, which was passed in 2008 to give back to Alabama recycling centers $1 for every ton of waste that goes into state landfills.
Blake Schmidt and Rick Kelsey presented a check on behalf of ADEM.
“Each year we’re able to grant communities like Albertville-Boaz money to establish and enhance recycling programs,” Schmidt said. “Since 2009, we’ve been able to grant over 210 grants; I think that equals over $21.5 million statewide. We thank the people like Jeannie here and the mayor [Tracy Honea] that do wonderful work fostering recycling in Alabama.”
Courington said this latest grant was the fifth one the recycling center has received from ADEM.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” she said. “There’s been a lot of good things that we were able to do with the money over the years.”
Standing in the parking lot of the recycling center overflowing with pallets, trailers and boxes of to-be-recycled material, Courrington said the revamped curbside pickup program has been going well despite the desperate need for more workers.
“[The parking lot] is always full,” she said. “It’s hard to process stuff by hand when you have two people on the line. If we could hire more people, we could get the stuff out of the parking lot.”
Courrington also said compliance with the recycling guidelines has improved, absent a few areas and roads.
The recycling center processes roughly 4,000 tons of material each month, she said, which is up considerably from 38 tons when the center first opened in 2009.
“And that’s just what we’re doing. We got more to do than than,” she said.
Beyond what is picked up and dropped off locally, the center receives recyclables from all over the state, which, once processed, can be sold as raw material to manufacturers all over the world. Courrington gave an example of styrofoam from University of Alabama Birmingham being brought to Albertville for recycling then sold to a company in Malaysia that uses it to make picture frames like the ones found in Walmart.
“We’re fortunate to have this crew here because you got to have passion to make something like this happen,” Mayor Honea said.
