Five Sand Mountain-area teams appeared in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association prep basketball polls, with four of the five teams climbing from last weekend's rankings.
The same five Sand Mountain teams from last week, Guntersville girls, and the Albertville, Guntersville, Fyffe and Geraldine boys teams, are again in this week's Top-10 in their respective classes.
The Guntersville girls (17-5) climbed one spot to No. 6 in the 5A rankings after taking down rival Albertville on Friday, then topping Marshall County rival Arab on Monday night
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
On the boy's side, 7A Albertville is up one spot to No. 7 and sits at 17-5 after a 1-1 week since the last rankings, including a loss to rival Guntersville, then a thrilling last-second win over 7A No. 4 Huntsville High on Tuesday night.
The Guntersville boys continue to roll, beating arch-rival Albertville in convincing fashion on Friday night, then dispatching 6A Buckhorn in a newly added game on Tuesday night. For their efforts and their 18-3 mark, the Wildcats jumped up four spots to No. 4 in the 5A rankings.
In the 3A Top-10, two Sand Mountain teams again appeared, with Fyffe holding steady at No. 2 in the rankings after a 3-0 week since last week's polls. The Red Devils sit at 17-4 on the season. Those wins including tight victories over Geraldine and No. 4 Plainview in the DeKalb County Tournament, then a dominating victory over visiting Susan Moore on Monday night.
Geraldine made a big jump in this week's rankings despite the narrow loss to Fyffe, making up for that defeat with a 42-point thrashing of Valley Head on Tuesday night to move up five spots to No. 5 with their 17-4 record.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (25-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (22-3)
4. Foley (17-3)
5. Spain Park (19-8)
6. Auburn (13-4)
7. Theodore (21-4)
8. Sparkman (17-9)
9. Austin (14-8)
10. Baker (14-8)
Others nominated: Davidson (11-11), Fairhope (14-3), Gadsden City (14-7), Thompson (17-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (27-1)
2. Eufaula (19-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (16-5)
4. Hartselle (18-2)
5. Athens (12-4)
6. Buckhorn (17-2)
7. Northridge (18-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (21-3)
9. Chelsea (18-5)
10. Madison Academy (11-10)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Cullman (13-10), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (11-7), Oxford (19-6), Park Crossing (10-3), Scottsboro (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (10-3)
2. Pleasant Grove (22-4)
3. Charles Henderson (9-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (16-4)
5. Mae Jemison (8-6)
6. Guntersville (17-5)
7. LeFlore (15-7)
8. Ramsay (15-11)
9. Selma (5-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)
Others nominated: Headland (10-2), Lawrence Co. (15-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (15-3)
2. Priceville (19-7)
3. Rogers (19-5)
4. Deshler (17-8)
5. Jackson (18-2)
6. Williamson (13-2)
7. Handley (16-8)
8. St. James (12-5)
9. New Hope (12-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (17-5)
Others nominated: Dora (15-4), Geneva (12-7), Good Hope (19-7), Hamilton (16-4), Jacksonville (12-5), North Jackson (10-8), Oneonta (16-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (18-2)
2. Susan Moore (24-2)
3. Lauderdale Co. (15-4)
4. Trinity (14-4)
5. Prattville Christian (17-5)
6. Winfield (18-3)
7. Collinsville (21-4)
8. T.R. Miller (10-2)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)
10. Phil Campbell (20-5)
Others nominated: Elkmont (14-6), Ohatchee (9-4), Plainview (21-6), Southside-Selma (9-3), Sylvania (20-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (16-5)
2. Spring Garden (22-2)
3. G.W. Long (12-0)
4. Midfield (14-6)
5. Geneva Co. (16-5)
6. Hatton (16-3)
7. Cold Springs (14-6)
8. Ider (18-9)
9. St. Luke's (14-4)
10. Tanner (12-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (18-8), Sand Rock (14-10).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (21-7)
2. Samson (19-2)
3. Winterboro (15-0)
4. Loachapoka (10-7)
5. Coosa Christian (18-3)
6. Marion Co. (19-7)
7. Covenant Christian (11-2)
8. Florala (8-7)
9. Pleasant Home (9-7)
10. R.A. Hubbard (8-4)
Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).
AISA (final)
1. Glenwood (18-1)
2. Clarke Prep (21-3)
3. Southern Academy (14-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2)
5. Lee-Scott (9-7)
6. Chambers Academy (10-5)
7. Lakeside (8-5)
8. Lowndes Academy (10-1)
9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)
10. Sparta Academy (5-7)
Others nominated: Patrician Academy (5-12), Pike Liberal Arts (7-4).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (22-0)
2. Spain Park (21-4)
3. Oak Mountain (16-8)
4. Huntsville (17-6)
5. Vestavia Hills (22-3)
6. Hoover (16-7)
7. Albertville (17-5)
8. James Clemens (14-7)
9. Thompson (12-9)
10. Baker (14-7)
Others nominated: Enterprise (16-5), Gadsden City (17-10), Mary Montgomery (14-4), Sparkman (11-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (21-2)
2. Mountain Brook (19-6)
3. Huffman (14-3)
4. Oxford (22-2)
5. Clay-Chalkville (14-4)
6. Calera (14-6)
7. Pinson Valley (16-3)
8. Spanish Fort (18-3)
9. Eufaula (20-4)
10. Shades Valley (10-6)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-7), Cullman (11-7), Hueytown (16-3), Robertsdale (20-9), Scottsboro (17-3), Woodlawn (12-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (17-6)
2. Lee-Huntsville (7-1)
3. Pleasant Grove (16-6)
4. Guntersville (18-3)
5. Parker (10-6)
6. Talladega (14-3)
7. Center Point (6-5)
8. Sylacauga (14-3)
9. Selma (7-2)
10. Russellville (15-5)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (11-8), Carroll-Ozark (17-9), Charles Henderson (16-7), Faith-Mobile (11-7), Greenville (13-8), Lawrence Co. (13-6), LeFlore (12-7), West Point (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (22-2)
2. Anniston (16-4)
3. White Plains (15-5)
4. Brooks (15-6)
5. Westminster-Huntsville (15-5)
6. St. Michael (12-10)
7. Good Hope (16-6)
8. Dallas Co. (10-4)
9. West Morgan (9-8)
10. Hamilton (16-8)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (16-6), Deshler (16-9), Haleyville (19-6), Jacksonville (11-6), West Limestone (9-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-3)
2. Fyffe (17-4)
3. Cottage Hill (18-1)
4. Plainview (23-4)
5. Geraldine (17-4)
6. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)
7. Piedmont (10-6)
8. Chickasaw (13-4)
9. Mobile Christian (15-7)
10. Opp (15-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (13-11), Clements (11-9), Danville (12-8), Elkmont (13-6), Pike Co. (4-3), Providence Christian (13-6), Wicksburg (16-6), Winfield (18-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (18-6)
2. Calhoun (12-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (18-5)
4. Clarke Co. (17-3)
5. Sand Rock (19-4)
6. Lanett (11-3)
7. Section (15-9)
8. Spring Garden (15-7)
9. Geneva Co. (15-3)
10. Cold Springs (15-5)
Others nominated: Addison (16-10), Hatton (11-5), Westbrook Christian (14-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (10-7)
2. Florala (21-3)
3. Ragland (17-4)
4. Autaugaville (14-0)
5. Brantley (13-1)
6. Covenant Christian (16-3)
7. Belgreen (17-2)
8. Skyline (17-7)
9. Pickens Co. (8-2)
10. Jacksonville Christian (13-6)
Others nominated: Meek (13-5), Woodville (11-7).
AISA (final)
1. Tuscaloosa Academy (22-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (15-2)
3. Chambers Academy (13-1)
4. Glenwood (17-3)
5. Springwood (12-5)
6. Evangel Christian (5-4)
7. Heritage Christian (16-3)
8. Macon-East (8-7)
9. Jackson Academy (12-3)
10. Clarke Prep (13-9)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (7-7), Sparta (8-7).
