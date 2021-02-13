The funny thing about clichés is that they’re often true.
In sports, coaches always talk about wanting to play their best at the right time of the year. Sure, starting the season on fire is great, but almost any coach would prefer their team be hitting their stride heading into the playoffs.
The Boaz girls’ basketball team has done just that, rolling off six wins in a row, capped off by Thursday night’s 40-28 win over Sardis for the 5A Area 13 title.
One of the biggest keys for the Pirates as the season has wound down, is knowing what their biggest strengths are, and focusing on those areas.
“I think it’s very important,” Boaz coach Brian Hinton said of having momentum going into the postseason. “What we try to do more than anything is after Christmas, we try to figure out what we can and can’t do, and then simplify as we go through the season. We just make sure we’re all on the same page, and I think that they are right now, they’re playing well, especially defensively.”
The win Thursday gave the Pirates their third-consecutive area championship crown, something Coach Hinton credited to the coaches that came before him, for their work in laying the foundation for the program but is proud of the work the team has put in to keep that tradition going.
“It started a long time ago with Coach Thomas and Coach Beck and Coach Littleton,” Hinton said. “They laid the foundation for the program right now and what it is, but we’re just very happy that we’re able to keep it going. Three area championships in a row, that’s a great accomplishment for the girls, and something that doesn’t happen that often, so we’re very proud of them.”
Hinton credit the Pirates’ defense for the area crown Thursday, noting that the team put its focus on forcing someone other than Sardis standout Jayda Lacks, a potential All-State player, to beat them. That goal played out to perfection, as the Pirates held Lacks to just one point.
“Defensively I thought we played well,” Hinton added. “The first two games were much higher scoring and I don’t think that suits us very well. I think (Lacks) scored about 50 percent of their points the first two meetings, so our focus was to slow her down and especially keep her off the offensive glass.”
The win allows Boaz to host their next game in the sub-regional round where a showdown with Fairview awaits on Monday. Hinton said it should be a tough challenge, facing a squad with ball handlers all over the court, and a team that likes to press for the majority of the game.
