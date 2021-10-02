The last time Alabama and Ole Miss met on the football field, it was one of the wildest games in SEC history. The two teams totaled over 1,300 yards of offense before Alabama eventually pulled out a 63-48 win over the Rebels.
Expect more of the same today when the two square-off inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Ole Miss, much like Alabama, boasting arguable the most explosive offense in the country led by a Heisman-candidate at quarterback.
After a narrow road win over Florida two weeks ago, Alabama got things back on track a week ago with a 63-14 trouncing of Southern Miss last week, with the offense totaling over 600 yards in the win, as well as a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns from Jameson Williams.
On the season, Alabama is averaging over 46 points per game, with Bryce Young leading a passing attack that has found the end zone 16 times so far.
Ole Miss, led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, has been equally impressive on offense through its first three games, scoring at least 43 points in every game, including 115 in its last two wins over Austin Peay and Tulane to reach No. 12 in this week’s rankings.
The Rebels bring a balanced offense into the game, one that has passed for over 1,000 yards in the three games, while rushing for nearly 900 yards to go with 11 rushing scores. Four different players have topped 125 yards already on the season, including quarterback Matt Corral, who has garnered Heisman talk after the opening games.
In those three games, Corral has completed 69 percent of his passes for 997 yards and nine touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing with 205 yards and another five touchdowns. Dontario Drummond is his top receiver, averaging over 100 yards per game and snagging four touchdowns on his 20 catches.
Historically, Alabama has dominated the series between the two foes, holding a massive 56-10-2 edge since the first meeting in 1894. Alabama has won five in a row in the series, and 15 of the last 17 dating back to 2004. Ole Miss last beat the Tide in 2015, which is also the last time they defeated the Tide on their home turf.
Today’s game is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with area radio coverage on 92.7 FM of Arab.
