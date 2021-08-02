An inmate of the Guntersville City Jail died Saturday morning after being rushed to the hospital.
According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, an inmate was observed trying to injure himself in the jail early in the morning Saturday.
The inmate was moved downstairs in the jail allowing for closer observation.
After an unspecified period of time, the inmate started becoming unresponsive and paramedics were summoned. The inmate was treated and transported to the hospital, Peterson said.
While receiving treatment in the emergency room, doctors were unable to save the man and pronounced him dead.
The State Bureau of Investigation was notified and will investigate. This is per protocol, Peterson said, and eliminates any conflict of interest.
The identity of the inmate has not been released.
His body was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville where an autopsy was conducted.
“The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are working with the SBI on the case. It is still an active investigation and will take time to investigate,” Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said.
