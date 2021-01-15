One of the few positives for consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been lower gas prices. However, Alabama AAA spokesman Clay Ingram said drivers should expect to see those rates go up as the state gets an early start on its typical springtime increase.
“It’s unusual to see gas prices going up in January,” Ingram said. “This is normally the time [prices] hit rock bottom. But they’ve been so low over the 2020 year in general, that, honestly, they have nowhere to go but up.”
Ingram said prices usually don’t start to increase until February in anticipation of warmer weather and spring break travel, but travel agents across the state have already been busy booking vacations and weekend getaways.
“There’s a lot of pent up demand [for travel], so I think that’s playing a part,” he said. “There’s also a lot of optimism that it won’t be long before the [COVID] vaccine has time to make a difference and make it safer for people to travel… I think that optimism has spilled over into the world of gas prices a little bit.”
Though nobody likes to pay more for fuel, Ingram said the rise in prices may be an indication the pandemic-induced recession is reversing.
“I always hate to say it that way because people think I’m taking up for the big gas companies or applauding the increase. Nobody likes gas prices to go up, myself included, but yes, that usually is a signal that the economy is doing better.”
The AAA national average regular unleaded gas price was $2.378 as of Friday, Jan. 15, which is a few cents more than Alabama’s statewide average at $2.163. AAA reported an average gas price of $2.140 in Marshall County, $2.132 in DeKalb, $2.147 in Etowah and $2.168 in Blount. Much of the lower counties have seen the highest gas prices around $2.283. In December 2020, Alabama’s average gas price for regulate unleaded was $1.934.
Ingram said any figure he could give on how high Alabamaians can expect gas prices to rise this year would be only a guess, but he didn’t believe it would increase too significantly even as demand increases.
“It’s all tied to demand,” he said. “Even if our demand jumps up a lot, which I don’t think it will, we have the capability to keep up with it.”
