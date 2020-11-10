Boaz City Council members came to a compromise Monday night regarding the annual Christmas party for all city employees.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing and other mandates, city officials didn’t want to take the chance of spreading the disease amongst the employees and family members.
Instead of a party for more than 200 employees and their spouses, the city will instead give each employee a $25 bonus and a $25 gift card to a city business that is a member of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I just don’t want us to be irresponsible,” said Councilman David Ellis.
Councilmen discussed sponsoring separate parties for each department open to employees only, giving a standard gift to each employee (such as an insulated cup) along with the bonus in lieu of a meal or hosting parties for department employees and spouses over the course of a few days.
“There will be a certain number of people who will not come because they are not comfortable,” Ellis said. “There are employees who never come just because parties are not their thing. This allows us a way to honor them all.”
Having multiple parties could significantly increase catering costs and create a hectic environment for guests, said Councilman Jeff Sims.
After much debate, councilmen opted for a bonus and a gift card for each employee.
“I think this is a way we can urge our city businesses to become members of the Chamber and reap the benefits of being a member,” said Mayor David Dyar.
Staying with the holiday theme, Dyar discussed the first-ever Dashing Through Downtown event held last weekend.
“It was a great community event,” he said. “I have talked with some of the stakeholders and they have asked for more snow machines. I think we should get at least one more.”
He said the machines will be pressed in to service the 4th and 5th of December as city officials plan a second holiday themed event downtown to coincide with the city’s annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony slated for Dec. 4 at the Old Mill Park.
“Doing another event in December will let the state know who we are,” Dyar said.
“This is our opportunity to do that. We have some energy downtown right now and we need to keep that moving.
“You have to have some skin in the game to make it successful. Buying the snow machines and having more events will do that for us.”
Dashing Through Downtown featured numerous craft, home décor and clothing vendors as well as food trucks and performances by local dance and cheer schools. Additionally, horse drawn carriage rides were offered, along with snow machines, holiday lights and decorations, and fire pits.
“There were a lot of people who said they didn’t know about the event that saw videos of the snow and the carriage rides on social media Friday night and that is what brought them into downtown Saturday,” Sims said.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, councilmen:
• Approved $1.5 million in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers will be posted at City Hall for public inspection.
• Appointed Paige Oden to the Downtown Design Committee with a term to expire on Sept. 13, 2021, and Tara Driver to the same committee with a term expiring on Sept. 12, 2024.
• Adopted a resolution declaring a 1997 F150 and a 2001 Ford F350 as surplus property and authorizing disposal of the trucks.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the purchase of a 2008 RAM 1500 Quad Cab from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Surplus Property Division for $7,100. The truck will primarily be used by the police department as a transport vehicle for trustys doing litter cleanup detail.
• Received a $10,000 donation from Sen. Clay Scofield to install lights at the Tom Gilbreath Boaz Rotary Club Park near the city’s rec center.
“I am speechless,” said Boaz City Parks and Recreation Director Sonja Hard.
“This is my first rodeo for doing anything like this. I’m honored to receive this. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on but we can’t see because we have no lights.
“This will be used to make the place safer.”
• Received a $10,000 from Rep. Kerry Rich for the city’s fire department. The funds will be used to purchase a new drone and install new lockers for firefighter turnout gear (protective pants and jackets). Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said the department had a drone at one time but it needed replacement. The lockers are outdated and must be replaced to meet cleanliness regulations, such as allowing airflow around the gear.
• Learned the Boaz Public Library patrons checked out 8,424 items; downloaded 1,292 items; had 545 internet users; 35 new patrons; presented 11 new programs with 222 attendees; and hosted 1,963 visitors during the month of October.
• Learned all city departments except the fire and police departments will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.