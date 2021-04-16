Jeff Gentry returned to his Albertville home April 9 sporting a red T-shirt emblazoned with “Miracle Man.” The two words couldn’t have been more appropriate for a man who had spent more than five months battling COVID-19 in five area hospitals and two rehab centers.
“I’ve got a weak shoulder and foot. I’m on oxygen that I’m trying to get off of now,” Jeff said. “The biggest thing for me is now learning how to walk again.”
Jamie Gentry, Jeff’s wife, said her husband is stronger every day.
“Our motto through all this has been slow and steady wins the race,” Jamie said. “That has definitely been true through it all.”
Testing positive
Jeff tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9 and entered Marshall Medical Center North on Nov. 14.
He was put on a ventilator on Thanksgiving Day and remained intubated throughout December 2020. He was on a ventilator for 93 days.
“He took three turns for the worse, including cardiac arrest on March 1,” Jamie said.
“It turned out that was a blessing. Since then, he has had a remarkable turnaround.
“They performed CPR on him for five to seven minutes. He was at Princeton Medical Center for a week and a half and then in the rehab center for 30 days after that.
“He’s home now and that is nothing short of a miracle.”
Doctors have given Jeff hope that he will fully recover, but that recovery will take time.
Missed events
While sick, Jeff missed many milestones in the family.
“He missed Thanksgiving, Christmas, our wedding anniversary, the birth of our newest grandson, Valentine’s Day, our son getting engaged and five of the eight birthdays in our family,” Jamie said.
“Our gift for all that was him. The fact he’s alive, he’s here with us and he’s now home. That’s what’s important.”
Jeff was able to see his newest grandson, now 3 ½ months old, through the window while at rehab, but had not held him or touched him until he returned home Friday.
“That was indescribable,” Jeff said.
Jeff said throughout his ordeal, he knew he was never alone.
“God was always with me,” he said.
“I don’t remember half of what happened and a lot of my hospital stay. That’s a blessing too.”
Jamie said knowing he had a new grandson at home waiting for him kept him going.
“He knew he needed to get better and get home,” Jamie said. “He needed to get home to see his grandsons grow up and play ball with them. That’s what kept him going.”
Darkest times
Jamie said many times during the five-month ordeal her faith wavered, but she never completely lost hope or faith.
“There was one time a doctor told me I might want to consider ending this,” Jamie said, her voice shaking.
“I told the doctor if Jeff was fighting, we were fighting too. We were going to be on the other side fighting for him. I think we did the right thing.
“I never gave up hope. We never gave up hope. There was little hope for a month, but we never totally lost hope.
“He went from bad to worse to worse to worse to worse. He had to meet Jesus for a few minutes March 1. He coded that day.”
Coming home
Friends, family members, fellow church members and other gathered at the couple’s Turnpike Road home in Albertville April 9 for Jeff’s return home.
The home’s yard was filled with signs, balloons and family members holding signs congratulating him on his return home.
Jeff is an Albertville High School graduate, while Jamie is a Douglas graduate and retired teacher at Douglas.
Jamie said the family is incredibly thankful for the staff at Marshall Medical Center North, Huntsville Hospital and Princeton Hospital.
“They saved his life,” she said.
She also gives thanks for Rehab Select Albertville.
“They were phenomenal at getting Jeff stronger to come home,” Jamie said.
Jeff pledges to continue working toward recovery.
“I’m going to make a full recovery,” Jeff said Thursday afternoon by phone. “I have a few things we are working on but learning how to walk again is the biggest one.
“I think we can overcome them all. I’m going to try my best anyway.”
