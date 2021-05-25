Brindlee Mountain Animal Rescue, Inc. is pleased to announce its May 2021 Bonfire shirt fundraiser to benefit animals in Marshall County, Alabama, and surrounding areas.
Brindlee Mountain Animal Rescue, Inc. is a non-profit, no-kill, volunteer animal rescue organization serving Marshall County, Alabama and the surrounding geographic area. The organization is dedicated to rescuing companion animals left homeless for whatever reason – animals in public shelters where they are at high risk of being destroyed, animals given up by their owners because of difficult circumstances and animals in danger of abuse or neglect.
Animals are placed in loving, responsible, committed homes, following a comprehensive adoption process which includes taking considerable care in finding good matches and educating prospective adopters about the responsibilities and costs of bringing a pet into their homes and lives. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption as well as receiving all appropriate veterinary care and treatment.
Since being founded in April of 2018, Brindlee Mountain Animal Rescue, Inc. has placed more than 1,000 animals in new homes. The majority of the expenses for the rescue group relate to veterinary care; many of the animals accepted by the rescue are injured, require surgery, are heart worm positive or require some other type of veterinary treatment prior to being placed in a new home. The organization relies on the support of donors and money raised in fundraisers like this one to help more animals in need and help people who need assistance caring for their own animals to keep them from entering local animal control systems.
The Bonfire shirt fundraiser is now live and closes on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Shirts are available in nine styles in a variety of colors and sizes so you can choose what you want; shirts are printed to order in Virginia after the fundraiser ends. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward offsetting veterinary costs for animals we help. You can make a tax-deductible donation above the cost of your shirt to help animals in need.
Shirts can be ordered here. For more information, contact Rhonda Lindsay: Brindleemountainanimalrescue@gmail.com; 256-200-2094.
