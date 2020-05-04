Bur-Tex Hosiery in Fyffe has joined the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus by transforming its operations to mass produce much-needed face masks for medical personnel and donating 40,000 of them to local health care providers.
First established in 1987, the sock manufacturer donated 30,000 masks to Marshall Medical Centers and 10,000 Shepherd’s Cove Hospice on Friday.
“We are very, very grateful,” Beth Ann Parnell, chief public relations officer for Shepherd’s Cove, said. “As a community based non-profit hospice … we’re grateful for suppliers like Bur-Tex that have allowed us to be able to provide masks to our patients and families who are in need of them at this time.”
Bur-Tex COE Brent Burgess said his business was shut down like other companies due to the pandemic when retailers approached him to ask if they could make the masks.
“We had a bunch of inventory laying around and we wanted to help the frontline people who aren’t able to get the masks,” he said.
Burgess said the transition to making masks was “pretty easy.” After coming up with the mask design using a standard ankle-length sock, a smaller crew of employees made more than 1.5 million masks during the first week of production, many of which have gone to food industry workers as well as hospitals, he said.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time trying to keep holes out of socks, so we just figured out how to put two holes in one that way they stayed over your ears,” he said. “[Employees] are able to take them home to their families, they’re reusable, they’re washable … so it's actually saving companies and businesses a lot of money by using these.”
In addition to making masks for businesses, Burgess said they would be opening a drive-thru at the factory to offer the masks to the public at $10 for a pack of four.
“We’ll be having a line that people can come through and purchase [masks] for their families if they are not able to get them at retailers,” he said. “Any way that we can help out the public, that’s what we’re here for… We’re very fortunate to be able to donate them to the Marshall Medical Center and [Shepherd’s Cove] Hospice. It’s a privilege to be able to help people that are in need in this time.”
“This is such a generous donation,” Andrea Oliver, director of the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers, said. “This is going to help so many people, not just our employees but our patients as well.”
She said hospitals are going to need a lot more masks now that they will be reopening to allow elective surgeries. Though doctors can’t wear the masks in clinical settings, they are good for general use to prevent person to person spread of the virus, and they have the added benefit of being washable, Oliver said.
“We certainly understand that it’s time for Alabama to get back to work,” Oliver said. “We’re ready to move into the first phase of reopening Alabama alongside other Alabamians. We just want to urge you to stay safe, to wear your masks, to continue washing your hands, and just because we are reopening slowly and safely doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is gone.”
