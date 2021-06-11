Hester Hollis, School Resource Officer for Asbury High School, keeps his school safe every day just by being there.
Tuesday he was honored by The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers (TAASRO) with their coveted Above and Beyond Award for his work to increase safety at his rural school.
“I knew something was going on last week on Friday when they asked me for the names of my family members coming to the TAASRO conference with me,” Hollis said.
The award honors Hollis for his work raising funds to purchase five trauma bags for the Asbury School campus. Each bag costs about $120 and includes first aid and medical supplies needed in case of an emergency.
“We are a rural school,” Hollis said. “Response time is at least 20 minutes, depending on who is responding and from where. Typically, our ambulances respond from the Guntersville Airport.”
Sheriff Phil Sims said Hollis was not tasked with fundraising, but it was a project he took upon himself. Hollis said the project honors his late mother-in-law, Sheila Shelton Hargis, of Scottsboro. She died Jan. 17, 2021, at the age of 61.
“I was looking into the bags when she was alive,” Hollis said. “She stood behind me like a rock. She was probably as big of an influence on me as my wife, Erin, is.
“I started this project while Shelia was alive and just followed through with it.”
By August, Hollis will have raised enough money to have three additional trauma bags ready to install at each school within the Marshall County School System, which includes schools in Douglas, Brindlee Mountain, DAR, Claysville and the Marshall Technical School.
Hollis said his time on the stage receiving his award was nerve wracking.
“I was actually scared to death,” he said. “I was at a point I was ready to cry. But I was blessed to have my wife, Erin, and my son, Kason, there with me.”
Guthrie said Hollis used his personal time to solicit area businesses and individuals for donations.
Clay Webber, AHS principal, nominated Hollis for the award, Guthrie said.
“I am blessed to have a wife who supports me in everything I do,” Hollis said. “Chief Guthrie and Sheriff Sims, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be part of a great family at Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for allowing me to lead our SRO program.
“Thank you, Dr. (Clay) Webber (AHS Principal), for working with me and assisting me with our school. Thank you also for the nomination. It represents Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Asbury Community and the Marshall County Board of Education.
“Thank you to everyone for your love and support.”
Surprise!
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie heard about Hollis’ award a week in advance. The two men scrambled to find a way to get to Orange Beach to support Hollis, the head of the Marshall County SRO program.
“We couldn’t not be there,” Guthrie said. “This is a really big deal!”
Hollis did not know representatives would be at the conference.
“That was a total surprise to me,” Hollis said. “When I saw him there, I was about to cry.”
Pamela Revels, president of TAASRO, came on stage during the presentation to thank Sims for attending.
“What a great thing for your sheriff, your top leader, the man, to surprise you on this stage,” Revels said. “Thank you, Sheriff Sims, for supporting this guy. It lets everyone else out there know that this is what you are supposed to do.”
Sims also took center stage for a moment, thanking Hollis for his service.
“You do a great job in the county and in the school system,” Sims said. “It takes a special person to be in law enforcement. It takes a very special person to be a school resource officer. You use your influence every day to teach the students and … keep them out of my county jail.”
Hollis was the department’s first-ever full-time SRO within the county, Guthrie said.
“He’s pretty special to us,” he said.
