The Snead State women's basketball team wasted little time getting new coach Jason Shields his first win, opening the season Wednesday night with a 78-62 win over Wallace Community College-Selma in a game played at WCC-Hanceville due to Snead State's court not being ready yet.
The Parsons used balanced scoring, with six players scoring in double figures, and a big third quarter to pull away from Patriots.
Leading 32-26 heading into halftime, the Parsons erupted for 28 points in the third, outscoring WCC-Selma by 16 to stretch their lead to 22 heading to the fourth quarter.
Madison Harper led the Parsons with a game-high 18 points, 16 of those coming in the first half. Kailey Rory scored 13 in the win, 11 of those after halftime including eight in the third quarter. Jasmine Davis added 12, Lainey Yearta and Kayleigh Hunter each added 11, with Yearta scoring 10 in the second half. Sydney Maner rounded out the double-figure scorers for Snead State with 10 points in the second half.
WCC-Selma were paced by Areyana Williams with 16, while Breanna Smith scored 14.
In the men's game, WCC-Selma pulled out a narrow 76-74 win over the Parsons. This story will be updated when statistics from the men's game are available.
Both Snead State teams will return to action Friday with a rematch against WCC-Selma, in Selma. The women's game will start at 5:30 p.m. and be followed by the men's game.
