To encourage Alabamians to “mask up” and comply with the state’s mask mandate, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a video statement from her office last Friday where she invoked a spirit of teamwork and sacrifice like that of the Greatest Generation during World War II.
“Today we are at war with an invisible enemy,” she said. “Not that long ago, families across Alabama helped America turn the tide in World War II.
“Some joined the front lines in combat, while others led the fight on the home front.
“Those sacrifices helped our nation win the war and go on to define the Greatest Generation.
“Now, we must answer today’s call. By comparison, our sacrifice is small. But each of us can do our part. Mask up Alabama!”
According to the governor’s website, the order requires a person to wear a mask, be it store-bought or homemade, when they’re within six feet of someone from another household in any of the following places: an indoor space open to the public; a vehicle operated by a transportation service; and an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.
Ivey issued the mask order July 16. At the time, it was scheduled to expire on July 31, but was extended through the end of August. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s online dashboard, the seven-day and 14-day moving averages of COVID-19 cases have been trending downward since the mask order went into effect.
To watch Ivey’s message, visit youtube.com/watch?v=uwkdyhfom0s&feature=youtu.be
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.