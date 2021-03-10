Sylvania's Elijah Gurley and Geraldine's Drew Fowler went toe-to-toe on the mound for seven innings, with the difference coming on one pitch in the first inning.
Each pitcher tossed all seven innings, and each conceded just one hit and one walk.
The one hit Fowler gave up, left the yard, and that proved to be the difference as Sylvania's Preston Holcomb connected for a solo home run in the top of the first with two outs, scoring the game's only run on the Rams' only hit for a 1-0 victory Tuesday at Geraldine.
Fowler was the extremely hard luck loser, fanning 13 batters over his seven innings of work, while Gurley earned the win behind seven strikeouts. Gurley needed 90 pitches for his complete game, while Fowler needed just 89 pitches.
Colt Lusher had Geraldine's lone hit, a triple in the bottom of the sixth with one out, but a lineout and a strikeout left him stranded.
