After more than a year away from the court, the Snead State volleyball team returned to the court in a big way Saturday, earning pair of sweeps over Bevill State and Itawamba.
The Parsons (2-0, 1-0) opened the day with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-6 win over Bevill, then capped the day with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Itawamba.
In the win against Bevill, the Parsons spread the wealth on offense with five players registering four or more kills, led by Brooke Roberts with seven. Myah Magwood and Skye Benson each had five, while Savannah Graham and Anna Lukas each chipped in with four. Kiara Robinson and Macey Butler facilitated the offense, dishing out 15 and 11 assists.
The Parsons also shined at the service line in the win, posting 13 aces, with Lucas leading the way with five.
On the defensive end, Kaitlyn Woodall racked up 18 digs, with Lukas right behind at 17. Graham also added 11 digs, as the Parsons totaled 71 in the match.
In the nightcap against Itawamba, the trio of Benson, Roberts and Lukas paced the offense, which posted 44 kills in the win. Benson racked up 12 kills to just two hitting errors in the win, while Luka and Roberts each added nine kills, as the Parons hit at near 24 percent.
Robinson had a monster game dishing out assists for the Parsons, posting 31 of the team's 36 in the win, while also collecting 11 digs on the defensive end.
Defensively, the Parsons held Itawamba under 13 percent hitting, and posted 72 digs, led by Grahan's 23, with Woodall also posting 11 digs.
Snead State returns to the court today (Monday) with a road contest at Lawson State. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
