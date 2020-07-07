The Northeast Alabama Football Officials Association is preparing for the 2020 high school season, which begins Aug. 20 with what the AHSAA labels week zero because teams are permitted to play regular-season games or jamborees.
All the association’s meetings will take place at the Guntersville Recreation Center. The meetings will be Wednesday nights at 6:30 beginning July 22.
People interested in joining the association should contact Bud Moore at 256-582-4685. It’s best to call him at night. Moore is the contact person for new officials and assists them in obtaining their license.
“It’s a typical year and looks like we’re short guys again,” Moore said. “Coaches call every year wanting us to call their games, but unless somebody drops off our list, we can’t add anybody. We would have to borrow officials from other associations to add schools.”
The Northeast Alabama Football Officials Association has contracts with 14 schools, and Moore said “six to eight” other schools contacted the group and asked if it could officiate their games. It works games in DeKalb, Marshall, Jackson, Blount and Madison counties.
“We need people who really want to do this,” Moore said. “You can’t do it for money — you have to do it because you want to be involved.”
Moore said new officials must study the rule book, develop good communications with players and coaches and make sure they call quality fouls.
The NAFOA officiates games on the varsity, junior varsity and middle school/junior high levels. Officials usually work two nights per week, but some could work three nights a week due to the number of games on the schedule.
The association’s officers are president Andy Robertson, vice president Crash Cannon, recording secretary Marlon McElrath and assigner Jeff Young. Besides Young, the assignment committee features John Banholzer, Ronald Anderson and John Holcomb. Banholzer also assists with training new officials.
Last season, the AHSAA approved a pay increase for officials. Regular-season fees are:
Varsity (five-person crew), $110/official
Varsity (seven-person crew), $100/official
Junior varsity, $65/official
Junior high, $55/official
Varsity clock operator (game and play clock), $55/official
JV clock operator, $40/official
Junior high clock operator, $35/official
Chain crew, $30/official
