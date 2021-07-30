Due to traffic safety issues, Marshall County officials are moving forward with installing a four-way stop at the intersection of Hustleville and Martling Road.
Both roads are two-lane roadways with a speed limit of 45 mph.
The study done to determine if such a project was warranted found Hustleville Road’s traffic volume was 4,209 vehicles per day, and Martling Road’s traffic volume was 4,184 vehicles per day. There is currently a two-way stop at the intersection on either side of Martling Road.
The results of the study were evaluated and were based on the minimum volume criteria in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).
1. The vehicular volume entering the intersection from the major street approaches (total of both approaches) averages at least 300 vehicles per hour for any eight hours of an average day; and
2. The combined vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle entering the intersection from the minor street approaches (total of both approaches) averages at least 200 units per hour for the same eight hours, with an average delay to minor-street vehicular traffic of at least 30 seconds per vehicle during the highest hour; but
3. If the 85 percentile approach speed of the major-street traffic exceeds 40 mph, the minimum vehicular volume warrants are 70 percent of the values provided in items one and two.
The results of the study did not meet criteria one and three, but they met criteria two.
The minimum crash rate criteria in the MUTCD is as follows: five or more crashes in a 12-month period that are susceptible to correction by a multi-way stop installation. Such crashes include right and left turn collisions as well as right-angle collisions.
Marshall County provided crash data from Jan. 1, 2017-April 12,2021. During this period, 24 crashes were reported at the intersection.
Four crashes were rear impact crashes and 18 were from the side.
The side impact crashes were caused primarily by failure to yield the right-of-way, the report found.
The conclusion of the study, based on existing traffic volumes and historic crash data, a multi-way stop control was warranted at the intersection.
Construction of the multi-way stop will begin next week. Once completed, the intersection could see as much as an 80% reduction in crashes, according to the study.
