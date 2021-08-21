Abbeville Chr. 52, Springwood 6
Addison 29, Haleyville 27
Aliceville beat Greene Co., forfeit
Alma Bryant 22, B.C. Rain 0
Andalusia 21, Faith-Mobile 20
Anniston 38, Walter Wellborn 7
Ardmore 49, Tanner 6
Ariton 38, Dale Co. 27
Ashville 14, Oak Grove 6
Athens 41, Fort Payne 40
Auburn 45, Park Crossing 0
Autaugaville 32, R.C. Hatch 14
Baker 13, UMS-Wright 0
Baldwin Co. 34, Mary Montgomery 0
Banks Aca. 12, Pickens Aca. 6
Barbour Co. beat Stewart Co. (Ga.), forfeit
Bibb Co. 27, Greensboro 0
Billingsley 13, Prattville Chr. 0
Boaz 21, Hayden 12
Brentwood Aca. (Tenn.) 35, Florence 18
Briarwood 41, Madison Aca. 17
BTW-Tuskegee 20, Carver-Birmingham 6
Buckhorn 24, Madison Co. 13
Calera 26, Demopolis 22
Callaway (Ga.) 30, Opelika 21
Catholic-Montgomery 35, B.B. Comer 0
Center Point beat Wenonah, forfeit
Central-Clay Co. 34, Chilton Co. 7
Central-Florence 42, Colbert Heights 7
Central-Phenix City 42, Peach Co. (Ga.) 23
Central-Tuscaloosa 58, Holt 0
Clay-Chalkville 40, Shades Valley 0
Cleburne Co. 43, Ohatchee 28
Cornerstone-Columbiana 20, Southern Prep 0
Cottage Hill 24, Fruitdale 0
Danville 12, Brewer 7
Donoho 25, Pleasant Valley 0
Douglas 43, Weaver 6
Edgewood 32, Southern Aca. 14
Elba 41, Daleville 14
Enterprise 57, Bay (Fla.) 21
Escambia Aca. 42, Pike Liberal Arts 26
Escambia Co. at Bayside Aca., ppd. Saturday
Eufaula 40, Carroll-Ozark 8
Evangel-Alabaster 56, Meadowview 0
Excel 30, W.S. Neal 12
Fairview 48, DAR 21
Falkville 34, Decatur Heritage 20
Fayetteville 21, Woodland 12
Foley 28, Robertsdale 19
Fyffe 30, Isabella 6
Gadsden City 34, Etowah 0
Gardendale 34, Sparkman 20
Gaylesville 38, Whitesburg Chr. 30
Glenwood 31, Bessemer Aca. 0
Gordo 29, Oakman 7
Greenville 10, Hillcrest-Evergreen 8
Gulf Shores 17, Elberta 7
Hamilton 40, Red Bay 24
Hartselle 29, Austin 0
Helena 55, Dallas Co. 0
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Pinson Valley 27
Holly Pond 53, Brindlee Mountain 0
Holtville beat Goshen, forfeit
Homewood 37, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 34
Hooper at Coosa Valley, canceled
Houston Aca. 42, Kinston 19
Houston Co. 19, Northside Methodist 13
Hueytown 57, Minor 14
Huffman 21, Benjamin Russell 19
Jackson 47, T.R. Miller 44
Jacksonville 41, St. John Paul II 0
James Clemens 32, Murphy 0
Jasper 35, Mars Hill Bible 6
John Carroll 27, Fultondale 0
Keith 56, Wilcox Central 0
Lamar Co. 27, South Lamar 0
Lanett 54, Georgiana 7
Leeds 40, Sylacauga 20
Lee-Huntsville 54, Columbia 0
Lincoln 14, Southside-Gadsden 6
Loachapoka 38, Beulah 27
Luverne 34, J.U. Blacksher 7
Macon-East 20, Lowndes Aca. 12
Maplesville 14, Highland Home 13
Marion Co. 35, Waterloo 6
McAdory 21, St. Paul's 7
Meek 40, Cold Springs 6
Montevallo 30, Marbury 13
Montgomery Aca. 38, St. James 36
Moody 49, Elmore Co. 28
Mountain Brook 33, Vestavia Hills 3
Munford 42, Talladega 28
New Brockton 33, Cottonwood 14
Northridge 28, Sipsey Valley 6
Oak Mountain 46, Chelsea 19
Oneonta 41, Cleveland 20
Opp beat Geneva, forfeit
Orange Beach 50, J.F. Shields 0
Parker 28, American Chr. 27
Pelham 42, Mortimer Jordan 6
Phil Campbell 27, Phillips-Bear Creek 0
Pike Road 76, McGill-Toolen 51
Prattville 41, Wetumpka 13
Ragland 40, Valley Head 18
Ramsay 33, Bessemer City 6
Ranburne 28, White Plains 26
Randolph 48, Elkmont 7
Rehobeth 34, Providence Chr. 7
Rogers 37, East Limestone 20
Russell Co. 29, Smiths Station 22
Saks 42, Sylvania 32
Samson 12, Marengo 6
Scottsboro 16, North Jackson 12
Section 34, Collinsville 6
Spain Park 37, Huntsville 13
Stanhope Elmore 37, Selma 0
Straughn 42, Pleasant Home 6
Sulligent 28, East Lawrence 7
Sumiton Chr. 26, Victory Chr. 6
Susan Moore 31, West End-Walnut Grove 12
Tharptown 22, Shoals Chr. 6
Theodore 28, Saraland 14
Thompson 55, Oxford 0
Tuscaloosa Co. 59, Paul Bryant 34
Valley 18, Beauregard 7
Verbena 36, Central-Coosa 8
Wadley 27, Horseshoe Bend 7
West Blocton 43, Brookwood 22
Wicksburg 53, Headland 7
