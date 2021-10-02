AHSAA Week 6 Football Scoreboard
CLASS 7A
Baker 61, Murphy 19
Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 20
Central-Phenix City 21, Auburn 7
Daphne 55, Alma Bryant 7
Dothan 29, Carroll 15
Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6
Gadsden City 21, Tuscaloosa County 16
Grissom 29, Austin 24
Hoover 34, Hewitt-Trussville 10
Huntsville 56, Albertville 21
James Clemens 45, Florence 42
Oak Mountain 35, Spain Park 7
Prattville 17, Enterprise 16
Theodore 36, Davidson 3
Thompson 49, Vestavia Hills 7
CLASS 6A
Arab 17, Pell City 6
Blount 40, Robertsdale 7
Briarwood Christian 28, Shades Valley 7
Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8
Calera 20, Stanhope Elmore 3
Chelsea 42, Woodlawn 7
Clay-Chalkville 46, Jackson-Olin 14
Cullman 17, Decatur 14
Eufaula 33, Valley 0
Fort Payne 28, Scottsboro 0
Gulf Shores 43, Citronelle 7
Hartselle 45, Athens 34
Helena 48, Chilton County 40
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 14
Homewood 49, Huffman 14
Lee-Montgomery 33, Carver-Montgomery 13, corrected score
McAdory 40, Brookwood 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 31, Baldwin County 21
Minor 54, Jasper 44
Muscle Shoals 34, Hazel Green 7
Opelika 52, Russell County 35
Paul Bryant 38, Bessemer City 13
Pelham 41, Wetumpka 21
Pinson Valley 40, Mortimer Jordan 24
Saraland 28, Spanish Fort 16
Sidney Lanier 43, Park Crossing 0
Southside-Gadsden 13, Springville 6
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 35, Hayden 0
Andalusia 41, Headland 2
B.C. Rain 39, LeFlore 0
Central, Clay County 62, Talladega 7
East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14
Fairview 21, Boaz 18
Greenville 40, Rehobth 0
Guntersville 63, Sardis 6
Leeds 28, Center Point 0
Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28
Lincoln 27, Corner 26
Marbury 10, Sipsey Valley 7
Moody 63, St. Clair County 0
Parker 48, John Carroll Catholic 0
Pike Road 60, Charles Henderson 6
Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 25
Ramsay 34, Carver-Birmingham 21
Russellville 51, Ardmore 0
Selma 32, Jemison 7
Shelby County 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 55, Satsuma 14
Sylacauga 42, Elmore County 24
Tallassee 35, Beauregard 7
UMS-Wright 34, Faith Academy 28
Wenonah 40, Cordova 24
West Point 43, Crossville 6
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 56, Ashford 16
American Christian 49, Holt 0
Anniston 55, White Plains 12
Bibb County 55, Wilcox Central 8
Brooks 27, West Limestone 20
Cherokee County 34, Munford 21
Dale County 26, Bullock County 6
Dallas County 48, Sumter Central 0
DAR 15, St. John Paul II Catholic 10
Deshler 49, Wilson 6
Dora 32, Fultondale 0
Geneva 34, Straughn 21
Goop Hope 20, Etoeah 19
Haleyville 31, Hamilton 29
Handley 35, Jacksonville 20
Jac kson 30, Williamson 12
Madison Academy 42, Randolph 16
Montevallo 37, West Blocton 36
North Jackson 20, Madison County 15
Northside 34, Fayette County 0
Oak Grove 50, Curry 16
Oneonta 34, Hanceville 6
Pensacola Catholic (FL) 10, Mobile Christian 8
Priceville 58, Rogers 43
Saint James 52, B.T. Washington 24
St. Michael Catholic 42, W.S. Neal 6
Vigor 46, Escambia County 0
Westminster Christian 31, New Hope 28
West Morgan 27, Central-Florence 24
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 28, Flomaton 21
Chickasaw 34, Cottage Hill Christian 7
Childersburg 41, Beulah 21
Dadeville 59, Goshen 0
East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28
Fyffe 45, Plainview 19 (Fyffe victory was its 50th in a row)
Geraldine 53, Brindlee Mountain 0
Hale County 47, Monroe County 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Linden 0
Hokes Bluff 35, Weaver 0
Holly Pond 59, Tarrant 6
J.B. Pennington 43, Carbon Hill 42
Lauderdale County 49, Cements 20
Liberty County (FL) 40, Northside Methodist 21
Montgomery Catholic 63, Pike County 0
Oakman 32, Susan Moore 14
Ohatchee 28, Piedmont 24
Opp 41, Providence Christian 18
Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7
Saks 61, Pleasant Valley 0
Slocomb 35, New Brockton 7
Southside-Selma 36, Prattville Christian 7
Sylvania 49, Asbury 6
Thomasville 36, Greensboro 6
Trinity Presbyterian 17, Reeltown 14
T.R. Miller 39, Excel 0
Walter Wellborn 51, Glencoe 10
Wicksburg 66, Daleville 22
Winfield 41, Vinemont 8
CLASS 2A
Addison 37, Cold Springs 13
Aliceville 46, Lamar County 28
Ariton 49, Abbeville 6
B.B. Comer 40, Horseshoe Bend 7
Clarke County 74, Washington County 0
Cleveland 49, Southeastern 0
Cottonwood 36, Houston County 22
Elba 47, Geneva County 7
Fayetteville 50, Randolph County 8
G.W. Long 49, Zion Chapel 0
Ider 36, Victory Christian 7
Isabella 24, Highland Home 18 (OT)
LaFayette 33, Ranburne 14
Lanett 47, Vincent 6
Leroy 47, J.U. Blacksher 21
Lexington 42, Hatton 8
Luverne 45, Calhoun 0
Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert County 20
Midfield 22, Winston County 6
Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20
Red Bay 34, Sheffield 20
Sand Rock 56, Locust Fork 14
Section 21, Falkville 6
Spring Garden 47, Gaston 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 31, Greene County 0
Tanner 47, Whitesburg Christian 12
Thorsby 46, Francis Marion 12
West End 17, Westbrook Christian 13
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 69, Barbour County 0
Berry 59, Lynn 18
Billingsley 47, Verbena 8
Brantley 46, Samson 18
Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 12
Choctaw County 54, A.L. Johnson 0
Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14
Fruitdale 20, McIntosh 6
Hackleburg 62, Shoals Christian 12
Keith 35, Central-Hayneville 8
Kinston 35, Florala 21
McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 6
Meek 34, Marion County 14
Millry 34, Marengo 20
Notasulga 32, Loachapoka 12
Phillips 76, Cherokee 0
Pickens County 53, Brilliant 0
Ragland 25, Donoho 0
R.A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26
R.C. Hatch 52, J.F. Shields 0
Red Level 22, Georgiana 14
Sumiton Christian 28, Gaylesville 12
Sweet Water 48, Southern Choctaw 6
Valley Head 41, Appalachian 24
Wadley 29, Woodland 0
Winterboro 58, Talladega Central 0
