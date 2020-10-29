The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office lobby has been closed to the public due to safety concerns over COVID-19.
The office closed Monday, Oct. 26, and it is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 9, Sheriff Nick Welden said.
"Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases that has affected our office, we have chosen to take extra precautions to prevent further spread or possible sickness to come," Welden said.
This closing is to protect not only sheriff's office employees, but also the citizens who utilize the office, he said.
Pistol permits will still be available at the sheriff's office's website http://www.dekalbcountysheriff.org (Click on Pistol Permits).
For jail related needs and reports, call dispatch at 256-845-3801.
"Decisions like this are not easily made," Welden said. "After praying hard and consulting with others at the office who I know have done the same, I know this is the appropriate action to take to protect our staff and to protect the public from risk."
