Andrea Arreaga Morales
Horton
Andrea Arreaga Morales, 48, of Horton, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Domingo Zuniga will officiate the service.
She is survived by her husband, Anastacio Pacheco Hernandez; children, Arleth Arreaga and Carmen Arreaga; parents, Santos Arreaga and Feliciana Morales; and her sibling, Juana Arreaga Morales.
Charlotte Karr
Fielder
Maplesville
Charlotte Karr Fielder, 79, of Maplesville, formerly of Albertville, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at UAB Medical Center.
Services were Monday, Oct. 19, at McRae Chapel with Bro. James Watkins officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Fielder, of Maplesville; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer Fielder Skipper (Ricky), of Irvington, and Ginger Fielder, of Maplesville; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
Fontene H. Walker
Boaz
Fontene H. Walker, 85, of Boaz, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home.
Services were Wednesday, October 28, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Mike Goforth officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Walker; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Mavis Wilder (Darrell), Edgar Walker, Betty Washburn (Charles), Becky Cash (Marston) and Ann Whitaker (Joe); and a host of nieces and nephews.
James Ray Davis
Albertville
James Ray Davis, 91, of Albertville, died Oct. 27, 2020, at his home.
Services were Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Burial followed in Union Grove. No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Dortheen Davis; daughter, Karen Davis; sons, Teddy Davis (Cindy) and Tim Davis (Leslie); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The Rev. Jimmy Dee Edwards
Guntersville
The Rev. Jimmy Dee Edwards, 68, of Guntersville, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Kirbytown Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Judy Cowen
Boaz
Judy Cowen, 75, of Boaz, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Thursday, October 29, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Harold Brown officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Randy) Nielsen, Tonya (Franklin) Eaton, Jr., and Doug Hammett; two grandchildren; a nephew; and a chosen son, Steve Cahela, and companion, Jim Ford.
Flowers will be accepted or donations to: Rose Acres Rescue, 501 Simmons Lane, Attalla, Al. 35954 (256-738-8574).
Kathleen “Kat”
Penland
Crossville
Kathleen “Kat” Penland, 83, of Crossville, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Wayne Tarvin officiated the service.
Survivors include her children, Rodney Penland (Shelia), Tim Penland (Deb) and Veronica Bowen (Stan); four granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; two half-great-great-grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Helen Hubbard, Carolyn Gallaway (Clint), Janie Smith (Ken), Don Freeman (Linda) and Travis Freeman (Audrey).
Mickey Jay Bowen
Crossville
Mickey Jay Bowen, 49, of Crossville, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at UAB Hospital
Services were Friday, October 30, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Rev. Farrell Blanks officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Bowen; daughters, Charisma Bowen (Luke Cason), and Jaycee Bowen; father, Bufford Bowen; brothers, Glennis Bowen (Lynn), and Tim Bowen; sister, Darlene Holcomb (Phillip); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Nell Watts Lankford Freeman
Horton
Nell Watts Lankford Freeman, 84, of Horton, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services were at 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Aaron Johnson officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Freeman; children, Ronald Lankford (Jacqui), Sandra Chaffin (Stan) and Donna Boyer (David); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Frances Hishery.
Rebeca Cortez Ramirez
Albertville
Rebeca Cortez Ramirez, 5, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at The Chapel of the Holy Cross/Capilla de la Santa Cruz, with The Rev. Raul Posada officiating. Burial followed in Memory Hill Cemetery with Albertville Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include her mother, Belinda Ramirez; father, Alfonso Cortez; sisters, Litzy Cortez Ramirez and Zoe Cortez Ramirez; brothers, Nick Cortez Ramirez and Gamaleil Cortez Ramirez; and grandmothers, Lina Lara and Inez Carreno Lopez.
Vickie Lynn Murphy Mullinax
Crossville
Vickie Lynn Murphy Mullinax, 56, of Crossville, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery. Tony Dawkins, Rev. Glen Bruce and Rev. Matthew Mullinax will officiate the service.
Survivors include her husband, James L. Mullinax; sons, Matthew (Rachel) Mullinax, Caleb Tanner Mullinax, Wesley Noah Mullinax, Bryson Anthony Gilreath and Colt Harbour; daughters, Staci Paige Lackey, Jazmine Marie Mullinax, Adrianna Rebekka Mullinax, Kyleigh Addison Mullinax and Paislee Lauren Hulsey; one granddaughter; and four grandsons.
