This is an opinion piece.
The sights, sounds and smells of baseball season have arrived at last. I love to hear the thud of rubber balls contacting with aluminum bats and inhale the delicious aroma of hot dogs and popcorn from the concession stand. One of my favorite springtime activities is watching all the young boys and girls racing around the diamond in their brightly colored caps and numbered shirts.
It seems like yesterday I was sitting on the bleachers watching my two sons play America’s favorite sport. Josh was in 2nd grade when he decided he wanted to join little league and I was thrilled to sign him up! Jake was only four years old that year, but he cried for days wanting to be like big brother and join a team, too. So, I talked to the coaches and they gladly accepted another player onto their roster.
Josh soon realized it wasn’t the sport for him…it was his first, last and only time to play. Jake loved it, however, and couldn’t wait till game day every week. But for some reason, each time he stepped up to the plate to bat that season, he panicked and cried a bucket full of crocodile tears. It took a lot of patient coaching to coerce him into swinging the bat and hitting the ball. Thank goodness, his shyness ended when the aluminum contacted with the rubber…he always took off like a bullet towards first with a big smile on his tear-stained face.
He was never assigned a base that year when his team took to the field, but instead was instructed to go stand just past the dirt of the infield. I will never forget his curiosity with all the dandelions covering the outfield as fly balls flew all around him. There’s no telling how many times that year he left the field with a beautiful bouquet of the white whispery weeds.
Jake went on to participate in baseball for 10 more years while growing up. He learned to throw fastballs and curveballs and spent many innings on the pitcher’s mound. He had a good eye for the ball and I soon lost count of his home-run total…thankfully there were no more tears after that first season.
This past week, I once again sat in the stands, cheering on two little boys. It seems surreal that it’s my grandsons now instead of my own children. Jaxtin and Levi are thankfully on the same team, so this Nanny doesn’t have to miss a game. Neither of them has shed any tears on home plate… they are both all smiles every time. It fills my heart with joy to watch them smack that ball and take off running. Both are great little athletes.
Another added bonus for this mom is that Jake is their coach. I’m extremely proud that my son is volunteering his time to patiently instruct these children the basics of the game he loves so much. It brings back sweet memories each time he gets on the pitcher’s mound to toss slow and steady balls to the 11 little boys and girls on his team.
They have started off the season to a good start…winning their first two games. They have sixteen more to go… I hope they continue to have fun and win… and I really hope I get at least one dandelion bouquet from the outfield.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
