Blood left on a broken window led police to a suspected burglar.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, deputies responded to an alarm call on Columbus City Road near Grant last June.
When deputies arrived, Grant police were already on the scene to assist.
Deputies discovered a side window leading into the garage was broken and blood was seen on the broken glass and on the floor below the window.
Deputies cleared the residence and collected evidence. The homeowner reported items were taken during the burglary.
Guthrie said investigators submitted the blood samples taken from the crime scene to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. On Friday, a DNA match was made, indicating Cole Dewight Duncan, of Word Mountain Road, Grant, was the offender.
Duncan was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he later posted a $13,000 bail.
Arrests are public information. Any indication of an individual’s arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
