As most high school coaches will tell you, when they’re hired on the goal of the job isn’t about winning awards, or even always winning state championships, it’s about making a difference in the student-athlete’s lives and preparing them to be better people as they prepare to head out into the world. And if they happen to experience those individual or team successes along the way, even better.
This past week, Guntersville track and cross country coach Chris Bashaw was honored by the ASHAA by being awarded the Making a Difference Award for Class 5A, highlighting his work both as a coach and a role model for the athlete’s he has helped shape during his time with the Wildcats.
The Making a Difference Award was established in 2011 by the AHSAA and AHSADCA to recognize individuals who go beyond their normal duties as a coach, teacher or administrator to make a positive impact in their schools and communities.
“The recipients in this 2021 Making a Difference class are excellent examples of men and women who take their positions as role models for their students, faculty and community very seriously and have shown extraordinary determination in the challenges each has faced,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese in a press release last week announcing the winners. “Each has had a major positive impact in their communities and schools across the state and are excellent choices for what this award stands for. This award is the most important honor a professional educator in our state can receive. Qualities considered for this prestigious award include the recipient’s character, integrity, determination and service, all of which have enabled these individuals to have a life-changing impact on the community or school which they serve.”
Savarese said this special award exemplifies what makes education-based sports so important.
“This is one way we can honor our teachers, coaches and administrators for the examples they set and the life lessons they teach on a daily basis,” he said.
For Bashaw, he called the experience of finding out he had won, “humbling” after hearing the process for selection, and what each nominee has submitted on their behalf.
“I got the phone call from (GHS Principal Roseanne) Mrs. Mabrey to tell me I had won it, and really didn’t know anything about the award,” Bashaw explained. “And then Ron Ingram from the AHSAA followed up after the call and told me a little more about the award, and how it started with Coach (Steve) Savarese, and the image he had. And as Ron was talking about what all went into it and things like that, it was very humbling, because as he told me, not only do you have to have the nomination, but there’s always a letter that comes with it and he said, ‘You have the most letters we’ve ever received for a recipient for this award.’ So that was, as I told my wife and as I sat there, it was kind of an emotional time because you don’t expect anything like that, and you don’t expect any award like that or recognition, because of course, that’s not why we do what we do.”
Bashaw, who is a Guntersville alum, is technically considered a volunteer coach since he does not work at the school, but puts in extra hours during his full-time job at TS Tech to free up his schedule to help coach year-round, and to be at summer events, and meets the teams travel to on the road.
“Like many smaller schools in the state,” Mabrey said in the AHSAA release, “Guntersville High School has never been able to seek out and hire specific highly qualified coaches for some of the lower tier sports. At GHS, we have been exceedingly blessed in cross country, indoor and outdoor track with Coach Bashaw as a wonderful volunteer coach. He is the heart and soul of all three of these programs for more than decade.”
For Bashaw and all his accomplishments, which includes a number of Sectional titles, team State titles as recently as 2018 in indoor track, and numerous individual athletes who have won state crowns under his guidance, the Making a Difference honor is one that ranks right near the top.
“Not knowing about it is where the shock, if you want to say, and the surprise came from,” Bashaw concluded. “A lot of awards, you might understand or know you’re up for it, and this one coming out of the blue was really surprising. I don’t know how many letters were written, but just knowing there was one means a lot. Through the years, winning track meets, winning Sectional championships, winning a couple state championships as assistant coach and as a head coach in indoor back in 2018, I have to say this is right up there as special as those moments.”
Bashaw and the other six honorees will be recognized at the 2021 AHSAA Summer Conference Championship Coaches’ Awards Banquet, which will be held Friday, July 23, at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.