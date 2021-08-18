Let me start off by saying thank you to each of the area courses that I played during the Hardest Holes series. At each stop along the way, every course was nothing but accommodating and willing to help me make this series a possibility. The staff at each course was friendly, inviting, and truly made it feel like they were glad to have me out there and sharing a little bit about what makes their golf course unique. We really are lucky to live in an area with so many golf choices, but more importantly, even more lucky to have so many friendly people at each of those courses.
When I set out at the start of this project, the goal was to try and figure out what makes a golf hole hard. From playing 15 different holes, the three hardest at each course determined by handicap (or in the case of Willow Brook, reputation), could one make a general statement or assessment about what is the key to a difficult hole? The answer? Well, it depends.
Before we get into that answer, a quick rundown of the holes I played on during this challenge. Of the 15 holes I played, there were 11 Par 4s, three Par 5s, and just one Par 3. Of those 15 holes, the shortest Par 4 measured in at just 293 yards from the back tees, while the longest Par 4 tipped the scales at 444 yards from the back tees, a difference of more than 150 yards for a pair of holes you’re supposed to play in the same number of shots. While of the three Par 5s, the shorted was 492 yards, and stretched as long as 560 yards, and our lone Par 3 played at just 154 yards.
I bring all this up to say, that it’s simply not distance that makes a hole difficult, sure it plays a part, but if a hole is say 450 yards, dead straight and has minimal trees along with no water or bunkers, just because it’s a long hole doesn’t automatically make it a hard one. Even at 293 yards, that was not the shortest Par 4 I played during this series, nor was 560 the longest Par 5, and a 154 yard Par 3 is certainly nowhere near a long hole even for the most beginner of golfers. So while six of the 11 Par 4s did check in at over 400 yards, and two of the three Par 5s were over 500 yards, that alone is not what made them hard.
If there was one common thing that I kept coming back to as a re-read through the five courses I played during this series, it was that you almost had to hit a good tee shot on nearly every hole if you were going to score well, not necessarily even hitting it far, but more often, hitting it straight, a big challenge for the average golfer. In fact, off the top of my head, the only hole I can recall hitting a less than stellar drive on and getting away with it, was Hole 7 at Willow Brook, a short hole with a wide fairway where you could miss…but then you had to hit a great second shot to an island green. So, one way or another, on every hole that came up during this adventure, you had to be accurate.
But where the challenge of being accurate really came into play was on the longer Par 4s and Par 5s where you had to hit multiple long, accurate shots. Hole 5 at Clear Creek required a great drive and an even better second to a small green. Hole 13 at Eagle’s Nest was tree-lined on both sides from tee to green, while doglegging back to the left. Hole 11 at Gunter’s Landing required you to be straight and long, but not too long because there was a hazard in the fairway, then got narrower as the hole went back up a hill to a green surrounded by two bunkers. Asking the average weekend golfer to have to hit back-to-back accurate, long shots is no easy task. And even if the hole wasn’t long, like Hole 17 at Big Spring Lake, the mental challenge of having to hit a 100-yard shot over a pond off an uneven lie is enough to cause many golfers to forget what they’ve learned and possibly hit a bad shot into the water.
Another lesson I was quick to learn, was that just because I thought a particular hole was difficult, did not mean it was one of the three hardest holes on the course, or even close to being one of the hardest out there. Truly a ‘different strokes for different folks’ moment for me. Someone who hits a draw like myself may think something like Hole 1 at Clear Creek is not much of a challenge, while the next golfer who battles a slice curses the hole every time he steps on the tee.
Perhaps even more than learning a bit about what makes a golf hole hard, was how these holes helped me learn to manage my expectations or results on the course. I made seven bogeys on these 15 holes, and on more than half of those bogeys, I walked off the green thinking to myself, ‘That was not a bad score given how hard that hole was.’ Because even when you play well, or hit a couple good shots on a hole, it doesn’t automatically mean you’re going to score well. You can hit a great shot but be slightly out of position, forcing you to have to play a safe shot for your next one. Or sometimes the smart play is knowing where to miss and being able to leave yourself a chip and a putt for a chance at par, where if you don’t make it, a bogey isn’t the worst outcome you could have on that particular hole.
While I wish I had a more concrete answer on what makes a golf hole difficult, I do feel like I have a better understanding of what goes into make a hole tough. It’s not just distance, it’s not just hazards, and it’s not just having to be accurate, but some combination of those three things, then sprinkle in that maybe the wind always blows a certain way on a hole, or a particular pin placement makes it especially difficult, and at all adds up to make each hole its own unique challenge that requires its own different shots and line of thinking to try and get the best score you possibly can.
